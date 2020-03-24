Baylor Kansas State (copy)

Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) drives and scores past Kansas State forward Levi Stockard III during the Bears' win over the Wildcats.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Baylor sophomore guard Jared Butler added third-team All-America honors from the NABC and Sporting News.

Butler has now received third-team All-America honors from all four publications that make up consensus All-America recognition after previously being named by the Associated Press and the USBWA.

Butler averaged a team-high 16 points with 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bears, who finished a program-best fifth in the final AP poll after compiling a 26-4 record.

The AP named Dayton’s Anthony Grant national coach of the year and Dayton forward Obi Toppin player of the year on Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments