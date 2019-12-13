Baylor junior defensive lineman James Lynch was named to the Walter Camp All-American first team and was selected as the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Texas College Player of the Year.
Lynch was also named the Associated Press Big 12 defensive player of the year while Matt Rhule was named coach of the year after going 11-2 and reaching the Big 12 championship game. The Bears will play in their first Sugar Bowl since 1957 against Georgia on Jan. 1.
Lynch was joined on AP’s all-Big 12 first team by defensive tackle Bravvion Roy and offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg. Second-team picks included wide receiver Denzel Mims, safety Grayland Arnold and linebackers Terrel Bernard and Clay Johnston. Arnold was also named a second-team All-American by Sports Illustrated.
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was the AP Big 12 offensive player of the year while Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was newcomer of the year.
Flyers’ Lindblom out rest of the season with rare cancer
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a cancerous tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones.
The 23-year-old from Sweden had 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games this season. Lindblom has 30 goals in 134 career games over two-plus seasons with the Flyers. The Flyers had said earlier this week only that Lindblom would miss games because of an upper-body injury.
“The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said Friday.
The Flyers said they will have no further comment and asked “that Oskar be afforded a period of privacy so that he may focus his efforts on his treatment and a return to full health.”
Rangers finish $16M. 2-year deal with pitcher Jordan Lyles
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Rangers completed a $16 million, two-year contract with free agent right-hander Jordan Lyles, finalizing a deal that had been agreed upon before this week’s winter meetings.
Texas agreed to a $585,000, one-year contract on Friday with left-hander Jeffrey Springs, designated for assignment by the Rangers 11 days earlier.
The additions came a day after the end of the meetings in San Diego where the Rangers missed out on free agent third baseman Anthony Rendon.
Lyles gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $7 million in each season. He was 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 11 starts at the end of last season for Milwaukee after he was acquired from Pittsburgh. Lyles has been a reliever and starter in his career, with a 43-60 record and 5.11 ERA. He has 143 starts and 102 relief appearances with five teams over nine big league seasons.
Texas signed right-hander Kyle Gibson to a $28 million, three-year contract last week.
Lyles turns 29 in October, joined Texas to be in a rotation with 30-something pitchers All-Star lefty Mike Minor, and right-handers Lance Lynn and Gibson.
