TULSA, Okla. — The Baylor men’s tennis doubles team of Constantin Frantzen and Matias Soto advanced to the second round of the ITA All-American Championship before falling to Columbia’s Jack Lin and Jackie Tang on Thursday at the University of Tulsa’s Michael D. Case Tennis Center.

Frantzen and Soto opened qualifying play with a quick 6-2, 6-3 win over Oklahoma’s Mason Beiler and Max Stewart and then defeated 44th-ranked Bar Botzer and Melios Efstathiou of Wake Forest, 6-2, 6-2, in the second round.

The duo advanced to the main draw with a 4-6, 7-5, 1-0(7) victory against Columbia’s Rian Pandole and Adam Ambrozy. Frantzen and Soto won their fourth consecutive match when they took a 6-4, 6-4 win over Tulsa’s Stefan Hampe and Tom Thelwell-Jones in the main draw first round.

Soto also went 2-1 in main draw singles action. He opened play with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Oklahoma State’s Dominik Kellovsky and then picked up a 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 win against No. 50 Josh Peck of North Carolina to advance to the third round.

His run came to an end with a 6-1, 6-3 loss to fourth-ranked Yuya Ito of Texas.

Baylor’s Sven Lah also competed in main draw action and went 1-1 in singles play. He picked up a ranked win over No. 101 Dominic West of New Mexico, 6-4, 6-3, before falling 6-4, 6-1 to No. 45 Valentin Vacherot of Texas A&M in the second round.

