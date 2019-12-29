NEW ORLEANS — Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has benefited from great protection all season as his offensive line has given up just 12 sacks.
But the Bulldogs will be without three starting offensive linemen in the New Year’s Day Sugar Bowl matchup against Baylor after tackles Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson declared for the NFL draft and guard Ben Cleveland is reportedly out due to academic reasons.
Baylor’s three-man defensive line has produced one of the best pass rushes in the country, and they expect to continue that trend no matter who starts for Georgia’s offensive line.
“It doesn’t matter to us, we’re still going to dominate,” said Baylor noseguard Bravvion Roy. “We’re going to do what we do. I want to dominate and play the best game of my life. They’ll have to drag me off the field.”
Baylor leads the Big 12 with 43 sacks including 22 by the starting defensive line. All-America end James Lynch has set a school record with 12.5 while end James Lockhart has collected five and Roy 4.5.
They’ve certainly got the attention of Fromm, who has passed for 7,974 yards and 76 touchdowns in three seasons for the Bulldogs.
“They play relentless,” Fromm said. “Those guys just keep coming and they play for four quarters. They have really high motors and play tough.”
After passing for 54 touchdowns in his first two seasons, Fromm has passed for 22 scores this year as his receiving corps has been hit with injuries. Though the Bulldogs are averaging 31.2 points during their 11-2 season, they’ve scored fewer than 30 points in seven of their last eight games.
“Everybody’s talked about the play on the outside and the questions on Jake,” said Georgia offensive coordinator James Coley. “You know what? I’ve got to do a better job, first and foremost. So I’m looking at myself hard and criticizing myself and busting my tail to get that end better. That’s what we’ve been fighting all season long to get better at, working really hard at. Bottom line, we’ve got to score points.”
With the losses on the offensive line, backups like sophomore Jamaree Salyer, redshirt freshman Warren Ericson and true freshman Warren McClendon will likely play bigger roles.
The Bulldogs also have a new offensive line coach in Matt Luke, who was fired from his head coaching position at Mississippi after three seasons. After former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman took the head coaching position at Arkansas on December 8, Smart quickly hired Luke who has given the team and coaching staff a boost of adrenaline.
“It’s fun coaching with him,” Coley said. “It’s a lot of fun because he really enjoys it. I mean, you can tell it’s his passion. And of course, he was a head coach and he’s done this for a while. He’s running up and down the field, celebrating with the players and he’s coaching them hard. He’s got a great feel for people, and he’s got great knowledge about the offensive line and offense, period. So it’s fun having him around.”
Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow expects a major challenge regardless of who plays offensive line for the Bulldogs because he knows head coach Kirby Smart’s track record.
“Kirby is really a good football coach, and he’s been through the wars,” Snow said. “Kirby has the guys that he’s trained, and they’ll come right in and play Georgia football. I’m expecting whoever comes in to play at their level of football. There’s a standard they have there and they play at it.”
Fromm is a pro-style quarterback with a potential NFL future, and the Baylor defensive backs understand that they’ll have to be on their game to keep him from putting up big numbers.
“He’s a really good quarterback,” said Baylor safety Grayland Arnold. “He’s the type of quarterback that doesn’t really need the coaches to make the check for him. He knows how to make the check himself. He knows how to read coverages. And whatever he feels like, they just go with the call.”
Baylor’s defenders have been ballhawks all season as they’ve forced 30 turnovers after getting just 10 last season. The Bears have intercepted 17 passes and recovered 13 fumbles, which has made the difference in winning close games en route to an 11-2 record.
“I think when the coaches showed us the statistics of what turnovers can do for a game, I think everybody bought into it,” said Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard. “You see guys flying around to the ball. When you run to the ball, good things happen. And when you’re disguising, good things happen. I think that kind of set it off for us at the beginning of the year, and it kind of got addictive toward the end.”
Fromm has thrown just five interceptions in 355 pass attempt this season and knows he’ll need to be careful against Baylor’s opportunistic defense.
“Protecting the ball is always a huge goal for us,” Fromm said. “How can we protect the football and score points, that’s what the offense wants to do. Not turning the ball over has been a huge key to our success. If we can take care of the ball, I think we’ll be successful.”
