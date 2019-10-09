Baylor’s Cooper Dossey won the Big 12 Men’s Golfer of the Month honor for September, the league announced Wednesday.
Dossey, a senior from Austin, led the Bears to two consecutive tournament titles while recording a pair of top 10 individual finishes in September. He shot par or better in seven of nine rounds with a 69.44 stroke average.
It’s the second recent honor for Dossey, who also won the national Ben Hogan Golfer of the Month honor.
