As the Baylor Lady Bears prepare to follow up last season’s national championship run, senior forward Lauren Cox steps into a bright spotlight.
Cox is popping up on preseason All-American teams and has been tabbed the Big 12 preseason player of the year. Expectations are high and the media attention is almost constant.
So the Baylor senior is embracing the moment for a cause. Cox isn’t just the face of her basketball team, she’s a beacon shining light on the fight against juvenile diabetes.
“It’s a big part of my life, it’s not going to go away anytime soon,” Cox said. “And I’ve made that my goal to use that as my platform, to show kids they can do whatever they want to do.”
Cox was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) when she was 7 years old, but didn’t let that stop her from pursuing her favorite sports. Cox played volleyball and basketball from an early age. The daughter of two collegiate basketball players, Cox became one of the nation’s most dominant frontcourt stars as a 6-foot-4 forward at Flower Mound High School. She won multiple Texas player of the year awards and was named a McDonald’s All-American as a senior in 2016.
Going into her senior season at Baylor, Cox has already won dozens of individual awards. Along the way, she has become known for succeeding while living with T1D. Last month, Cox spoke at the local Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation “One Party” at McLane Stadium and helped raise more than $50,000 for the cause.
The Baylor women’s basketball program is showing its support as it hosts Lubbock Christian University for the annual T1D Awareness Night at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.
It will be an extra special occasion for Cox as her sister Whitney is a 6-1 freshman forward on the Lubbock Christian team. Whitney Cox was diagnosed with diabetes as a high school junior in 2018.
Lauren Cox said her parents and sister were at a Baylor game on a Saturday night when Whitney started showing symptoms of diabetes. By using an old glucose monitor of Lauren’s, they confirmed that Whitney’s numbers were high and took her to the hospital. She didn’t have to stay long, though, because the family already had experience dealing with the disease.
“I actually went home that Sunday after we had practice, and saw her and we cried on the couch for a little while,” Lauren Cox said. “But, she knew. She’s been seeing me do all this great stuff, and she knew that she was going to be fine.”
Wednesday night will be Lauren and Whitney Cox’s first time on the court together in a game since Whitney was a freshman on varsity when Lauren was a senior at Flower Mound.
Whitney and her Lubbock Christian teammates lost a close game to Texas, 83-73, in an exhibition on Monday night, then arrived in Waco on Tuesday afternoon. Between their teams’ practices and schoolwork, the Cox sisters hoped to spend some time together before tipoff.
Then they’ll have a family reunion of sorts at the Ferrell Center.
“I’m excited,” Whitney said. “We have a ton of family coming in as well. I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone.”
This is the second consecutive season that Baylor has designated a game for the T1D cause. The Lady Bears defeated Nichols, 100-39, on T1D Awareness Night last season.
Both Cox sisters said they look forward to raising awareness. Whitney said her older sister has been a role model both in dealing with the disease and getting the word out for others.
Lauren knows that, even with a lot of family in town, the message goes beyond both her inner circle and her sport.
“That’s always a big game for me, because it’s just such an important part of my life,” Cox said. “So, just to see all the T1D’s that come out, their parents, the kids, everybody, really means a lot.”
