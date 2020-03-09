Baylor senior forward Lauren Cox has earned CoSIDA Academic All-American second-team honors, marking the first time since 2004 and just the second time in program history that a Lady Bear has achieved the award.
Cox joins Steffanie Blackmon as the program’s only other Academic All-American, with Blackmon earning third-team honors in 2004.
To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with a at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average. The student-athlete must have participated in 50 percent of the team’s contests and have completed one full calendar year at their respective institution prior to nomination.
Cox was eligible for Academic All-America status because she was named First-Team CoSIDA Academic All-District, Feb. 20. She was a two-time recipient of all-district honors before Monday’s announcement.
The senior from Flower Mound is a Communication Studies major with a 3.77 GPA. Cox, who was also named the Big 12 Player of the Year on Monday, averages 12.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 3.6 assists per game for No. 3-ranked Baylor.
