NORMAN, Okla. –Cooper Dossey has been chosen to be on Team USA in the 2020 Palmer Cup, according to the Golf Coaches Association of America. The Baylor senior was announced Friday.
Dossey is the third Bear to be named to the Palmer Cup team. Ryan Baca (2006) and Kyle Jones (2015) were the first two Baylor players named to the team. Dossey is also the seventh player coached by Baylor head coach Mike McGraw to be named to the Palmer Cup team. BU assistant coach Ryan Blagg was the assistant coach for Team USA in 2018.
The tournament is scheduled to be played July 3-5 at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland. There is the possibility of postponement or cancellation, depending on the COVID-19 situation at that time.
Dossey is the No. 4 ranked player in Golfstat Division I player ranking. He has announced his intention to return to Baylor if the NCAA grants an additional year of eligibility for spring sports senior athletes.
