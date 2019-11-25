Sophomore guard Jared Butler was named Big 12 men's basketball player of the week after helping No. 19 Baylor sweep three games to win the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
With Butler scoring 22 points and hitting four of eight 3-pointers, the Bears knocked off No. 22 Villanova, 87-78, in Sunday's championship game as he earned the most valuable player award for the tournament.
Butler scored 19 points in the tournament opener against Ohio and 12 against Coastal Carolina in the semifinals.
Butler leads the Bears with 19.3 points per game while shooting 52.5 percent from 3-point range and dishing out 3.5 assists per game in Baylor's 5-1 start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.