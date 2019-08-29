FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. – Baylor freshman Jenson Brooksby put up a worthy fight in his second round match at the U.S. Open on Thursday, but 17th-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili prevailed in four sets, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5, 6-2, at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Brooksby took advantage of Basilashvili’s 21 unforced errors in the first set to claim the early momentum and surged to a 4-0 games lead in the second set.
But Basilashvili, of Georgia, rallied to claim the second set in extra points and held off the Baylor freshman the rest of the way.
Brooksby defeated Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych, who was ranked No. 98 in the world, for his first top-100 victory on Monday. The Brooksby vs. Basilashvili second-round match was one of 58 that were delayed or postponed on Wednesday.
Brooksby earned a spot in the U.S. Open main singles draw through qualifying last week. He defeated Spain’s Pedro Martinez, 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-3, in the qualifying draw final on Friday. In doing so, Brooksby grabbed a spot in the U.S. Open for the second straight year after he received a wild card entry in 2018.
The Baylor freshman had eight aces and a top serve speed of 115 mph against Basilashvili. Brooksby came up with 32 winners and his 50 unforced errors were 21 fewer than the highly ranked Georgian.
Following Brooksby’s second-round loss, there was speculation on Twitter that he faces a choice between taking the $100,000 he earned for advancing to the second round of the Grand Slam event or retaining his college eligibility to play for Baylor.
Baylor lands Florida transfer Kharitonova
The Baylor women’s tennis team landed a potential major contributor as coach Joey Scrivano announced that Anastasia Kharitonova has transferred to the Bears from Florida.
Kharitonova, from Moscow, Russia, will be a sophomore for the Bears with three years of eligibility remaining.
Kharitonova played primarily No. 5 and No. 6 singles for Florida, which finished the season ranked No. 24 by the ITA.
“(Kharitonova’s) junior background speaks for itself,” Scrivano said. “What I really like about Nastya and her family is that tennis is a top priority for them. She’s a lefty, plays a power game, and is excited to compete for Baylor.”
Among her accomplishments at the junior level, Kharitonova defeated the No. 1 ranked junior player, Whitney Osuigwe and advanced to the round of 16 at the 2017 US Open Juniors. She collected a 57-25 singles record with a 40-23 doubles mark on the ITF World Tennis Tour.
BU’s Powell in transfer portal
Baylor freshman wide receiver/quarterback Peyton Powell is in the NCAA transfer portal.
The 6-1, 187-pound Powell, a four-star recruit, passed for 1,514 yards and 15 touchdowns for Odessa Permian High School last season while also rushing for 460 yards and seven scores.
After graduating from Odessa Permian last December, Powell enrolled early at Baylor in January.
