As a member of an impressive quarterback lineage, Charlie Brewer was literally born for the challenge he faced in the closing minutes of Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Iowa State.
With the Cyclones scoring three straight fourth-quarter touchdowns to grab a 21-20 lead, the Bears turned to their junior quarterback to reverse the momentum and pull out the game.
It took Brewer three minutes and 20 seconds to drive the Bears 54 yards on 14 plays to set up John Mayers’ game-winning 38-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining for a stunning 23-21 win at McLane Stadium to stay unbeaten at 4-0.
When asked about the drive after the game, Brewer shrugged it off like it was nothing extraordinary. For a guy whose grandfather and father played quarterback at the University of Texas and older brother Michael played the position at Texas Tech, that is what quarterbacks are supposed to do.
“You’ve got to, as a quarterback, absolutely love having the ball in your hands to go win the game,” Brewer said. “I try to pride myself on that. To be an effective quarterback, I’ve got to go win the game at the end. Our receivers and O-line did tremendous on that drive. They’re the ones that made that happen.”
Not only was Brewer confident that he had the moxie to lead the Bears for the winning score in the final minutes, so were his teammates and coaches. They saw him do it three times last year in a 37-34 win over Kansas State, a 35-31 win over Oklahoma State, and a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.
“I think that’s really confidence and where Charlie is at his best,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “As long as we’re in scoring range in the fourth quarter, I feel good about our quarterback. I feel like he has a chance to go make some plays and make something happen.”
The Bears practice the two-minute drill every Wednesday, so they’ll be crisp and prepared to do it on Saturdays.
“We’re always confident on the two-minute, three-minute drive because we practice so much of it that we’re ready for this moment,” said Baylor receiver Denzel Mims. “The mindset was to give it all we’ve got and do what we’re coached to do. Don’t try to do too much, do what you’re coached to do, and everything can fall into place.”
Nevertheless, it’s not an easy feat to pull off with the game riding on near-perfect execution.
On Baylor’s final drive, Brewer hit seven of 10 passes for 49 yards and ran three times for 10 yards. Sophomore Tyquan Thornton was Brewer’s main target on the drive with four catches for 38 yards on his way to a career-high 11-catch, 141-yard performance.
“It feels good to see that he stepped up,” said Mims, who finished with six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns. “I knew coming into the game that they were going to try to take a lot away from me, and I knew what kind of player Tyquan is. So I knew once he got started, he wasn’t going to stop. That’s a good thing for him.”
The Bears converted three third downs on the drive, beginning with Brewer’s two-yard run up the middle on third-and-one to the Baylor 36.
Facing third-and-nine, Brewer scrambled for 10 yards to the Baylor 47. With a third-and-five situation at Iowa State’s 33, Brewer hit Mims with a six-yard pass to the 27. The Bears moved to the 19 before Brewer was sacked for a two-yard loss to set up Mayers’ field goal attempt.
“I just knew we had to get it close due to the wind,” Brewer said. “It started to pick up there at the end. We got down to the 21-yard line, which is definitely manageable to make. He came through, and I couldn’t be more happy for him.”
Before Mayers nailed his first collegiate field goal into a stiff wind, Brewer made sure the redshirt freshman kicker knew he had his support.
“I just said, make or miss, we still love you,” Brewer said. “We have your back. I just said go out there with confidence, and whatever happens, happens. And we still got you.”
The game wasn’t over until Baylor defensive end James Lockhart sacked Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy and forced a fumble. James Lynch jumped on the ball with two seconds remaining, and Baylor ran out the clock.
After struggling with his accuracy and having a few dropped passes earlier in the game, Brewer finished with solid numbers as he hit 26 of 45 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
Now the Bears will try to win their first Big 12 road game Saturday against Kansas State in Manhattan. After winning their first three games and moving into last week’s AP poll at No. 24, the Wildcats dropped out Sunday following their 26-13 road loss to Oklahoma State.
Baylor didn’t make the Top 25 after improving to 4-0, but was 30th in the coaches poll with 34 votes and 31st in the Associated Press poll with 19 votes.
After the thrilling win over Iowa State, Brewer led a parade of Baylor players over to the sideline where the students were sitting, and formed a line to slap hands with them. It was an emotional moment for all of them.
While Brewer admits Baylor needs to improve in a lot of areas, he likes the direction the Bears are heading.
“I learned that we’re resilient,” Brewer said. “We still have a lot of work to do, especially offensively. But it’s only the fifth week technically, so we’ve got some time. I like where we’re headed right now.”
