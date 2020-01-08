Baylor defensive back Grayland Arnold announced that he will forgo his final year of college eligibility to declare for the NFL draft.
Arnold, who would have been a fifth-year senior next fall, was named second-team All-American by Sports Illustrated and was an all-Big 12 choice in 2019.
After switching from cornerback to safety in Baylor’s 3-3-5 defense, Arnold led the Bears with six interceptions while recording 46 tackles, two pass breakups and a sack.
Arnold was also valuable as a punt returner as he averaged 12.4 yards on 12 returns, including a 73-yard return for a touchdown against UTSA.
Arnold redshirted in 2018 due to an ankle injury after starting 13 games in his first two seasons with the Bears.
Baylor junior consensus All-America defensive lineman James Lynch has not yet announced whether he will return for his senior year.
Baylor men’s tennis ranked No. 5
The Oracle/Intercollegiate Tennis Association preseason rankings slotted the Baylor men’s team at No. 5 to start the season.
Baylor is the second-highest Big 12 team in the preseason rankings as Texas grabbed the No. 2 spot.
The Bears were No. 11 in the preseason rankings a year ago, heading into a 25-6 campaign in which they reached the NCAA national quarterfinals.
Highlassies spring upset, MCC men denied
RANGER, Texas – One McLennan team pulled the road upset, the other fell just a tad short.
In the women’s game, MCC outscored No. 21 Ranger in each of the first three quarters and built a strong lead on its way to a 71-56 win over the Rangerettes. Then in the men’s nightcap, the Highlanders gave No. 2 Ranger a tussle but couldn’t overcome the Rangers in falling, 75-68.
Jade Bradley has been sparkling from 3-point distance for the Highlassies (12-4 overall, 2-0 in conference) in recent games, and she kept that up on this night. Bradley tossed in 23 points, as MCC shot out to a 14-9 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Bradley was one of six different MCC players with a 3-pointer. Mele Kaloni Kailahi swished in three treys on her way to 11 points, while Ny’Asia Goldman had 10 points, including two 3s.
The loss was the first of the season after 15 straight wins for Ranger (15-1, 1-1), which was paced by Bre’Asiajah Matthews with 14 points.
In the men’s game, both team made their runs, but Ranger’s final push was too much. MCC used a 15-2 run to close the first half, highlighted by a pair of long bombs by Akili Vining and Chris Pryor to take a 34-33 lead into the halftime break.
But Ranger (17-1, 2-0) kept fighting, and with eight minutes to go the Rangers used a 10-0 run to dart into the lead for good. Brayan Au had 18 points to lead the home team.
For MCC (9-8, 0-1), Vining and Pryor scored 16 points each, and Asare Otchere contributed 15.
MCC will host Collin County in a doubleheader Saturday, with the women’s game tipping at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game.
Chirinos, Rangers nearing reunion
Robinson Chirinos and the Texas Rangers were close Wednesday to a $6.5 million, one-year contract to reunite after the veteran catcher spent a season with the AL West rival Houston Astros.
A person familiar with the deal said the agreement was contingent on a successful physical. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there had been no official announcement.
Chirinos would have a $5.5 million salary this season. The deal includes a $6.5 million option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout.
Knicks’ Portis fined $25,000 by the NBA
NEW YORK — New York Knicks forward-center Bobby Portis was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter.
Portis was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected in the second quarter of the Knicks’ 117-87 loss at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
Portis is averaging 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 20.6 minutes in 37 games this season.
Hawks’ Young cancels $1M in debt for locals
ATLANTA — The holiday season is over but Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young still had some charity gift giving in mind: wiping out medical debt for hundreds of the city’s residents.
The 21-year-old star donated $10,000 to a medical debt erasure agency which relieved over $1 million in debt for those residents, news outlets reported.
“The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms,” Young said in a statement. “Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year.”
Through the Trae Young Foundation, Young donated the money to RIP Medical Debt, an organization that buys and forgives medical debt in the United States, according to a news release. The nonprofit started in 2014 by two former debt collectors. They use donated funds to buy debt portfolios for those in need.
Media reports said the average amount of dissolved debt is $1,858 for about 570 people.
