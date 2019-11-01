When dimpled golf balls aren’t sailing through its atmosphere, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course is, among other things, the home to the Baylor cross country teams.
The Bears perform interval training there “at least once a week” during the season, said BU associate head coach Jon Capron. So, they know the lay of the land. Or at least they’d better.
“It’s one of those things where they can either love it or hate it, but they need to know it well,” Capron said.
That’s because Baylor will go from training on Cottonwood to competing on it on Saturday, as the Big 12 Cross Country Championships return to Waco for the first time since 2013. So, is there a home-course advantage?
Maybe. But it’s not a walk in the park, either.
“Cottonwood is very challenging,” Baylor’s Gabby Satterlee said. “Early in the season we didn’t know the exact route. But I’ve trained on it the past four years, and there are a lot of high points and low points. I mean that literally. The start of the race is really flat, and it goes quickly uphill from there. But I think Coach Cap has really trained us to prepare for that, mentally and physically, throughout the year. I think we can really take it.”
Added BU senior Lindsay Walton, “We know the hills, and I think the hills might sneak up on some of the other teams. We’ll definitely be prepared for that.”
That said, the Big 12 always offers up some fierce cross country competition. The conference boasts three men’s teams ranked in the top 30 of the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s poll, while the women’s field is a bit more wide-open this year, with only one ranked team, No. 29 Oklahoma State.
There have been some peaks and valleys for the Baylor teams in 2019. Both are shooting for top-five finishes at Saturday’s Big 12 meet, and the women have aspirations of climbing even higher if everything breaks their way.
“There’s some stretch goals we have to kind of get up a little higher than the middle,” Capron said. “The ladies have a really good opportunity, there’s a few more opportunities for them. The guys’ field I think is a little deeper, and the teams that are up there are up there, Iowa State’s a really good team right now, and Texas is really good, too.”
Fresh legs should aid Baylor’s cause. Capron said both BU squads are as healthy as they’ve been in some time, maybe all season. If some of the more rested Bears can shake off the rust, they could make an impact.
“Sometimes, injuries can kind of give guys a break,” said senior Matt Henderson. “It’s also a sign that maybe they’re overcooking themselves during the workouts. It can be a good thing.”
The weather forecast for Saturday morning looks clear, with temperatures predicted in the upper 40s and low 50s at race time. Given how blistering hot it is in the summer when the Baylor teams do their most intense training, that should feel like heaven on earth.
“I don’t know if you know much about me, but I’m always very excited about cooler weather in running,” said Satterlee, who hails from Visalia, California. “It pairs very well, so I think that’ll turn out really nice. I think our other teams in the Big 12 coming down will enjoy that, too.”
