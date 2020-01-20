The Baylor athletics community gathered to celebrate the hiring of new football coach Dave Aranda on Monday morning at the Baylor Club inside McLane Stadium.
As is the norm recently when a school hires a new football coach, the event was framed as an introductory press conference, but took on the atmosphere of a pep rally. The Bears football team was joined by media members, Baylor staff and hundreds of fans, who gave Aranda and athletic director Mack Rhoades multiple standing ovations.
But there were questions from the media, many of them focusing on how Aranda plans to move forward after Baylor posted 11 wins in the 2019 campaign.
Baylor coach Matt Rhule took the Bears from a 1-11 record in his first season in 2017 to an 11-3 mark this past fall. Then he split for the NFL as he was hired by the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 7.
It took Rhoades fewer than 10 days to find Rhule’s replacement as the school announced Aranda’s hiring on Jan. 16.
Now Aranda, who was LSU’s defensive coordinator and helped the Tigers win the national championship last week, steps into his first head-coaching job at age 43.
“Coach (Aranda) gave me great confidence that he was ready and he could do all of those things and surround himself with great people,” Rhoades said.
Since news of Aranda’s hire surfaced last week, many have praised his football acumen. However, it has also been pointed out that his thoughtful, somewhat quiet demeanor is a drastic change from Rhule.
While Rhule, a native New Yorker, spoke in rapid bursts while often gesturing with his hands to help make points, the Baylor fans in attendance on Monday listened intently for the first time to the much more subdued Aranda.
A native of Southern California, Aranda was a teammate and roommate of Texas coach Tom Herman at California Lutheran University.
Aranda acknowledged his own soft-spoken nature in a comment about his and Herman’s relationship.
“I remember Tom, on my recruiting trip … Tom was my host,” Aranda said. “And I remember just, like, in our conversation, I just never really had the chance to say too much.”
That line drew a laugh from the Baylor fans in attendance.
The Bears players have taken notice of the difference between their old coach and the new one.
“I think it’s a good thing,” Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard said. “We’ve seen one side of it, now we can see another side. He’s kind of a calmer, softer-spoken type guy. It’ll be interesting to see how he runs the program.”
Aranda didn’t have any concrete answers on filling out his coaching staff on Monday, but stated that he was putting in the time and research to make sure he found assistants that were a good fit for Baylor’s situation.
Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer expressed a desire for the new coaching staff to retain interim head coach Joey McGuire.
But Brewer also said he is aware that a new coach putting together a coaching staff is more complicated than just doing what the players want.
“College football is a business at the end of the day,” Brewer said. “Coach Rhule got an awesome opportunity and usually when the head coach leaves, a lot of the other pieces kind of fall apart and new guys come in. But I think we’re going to have an awesome staff from strength staff to our coaching staff. I think it’s going to be great.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.