FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 23 Baylor softball team appears to have late-inning rallies down to a science.
Taylor Ellis hit a run-scoring single and Maddison Kettler drilled a run-scoring double in the seventh to lift the Lady Bears to a 3-2 win over No. 22 Arkansas on the opening day of the Woo Pig Classic.
Baylor (15-2) has built its 13-game winning streak behind superb pitching and clutch rallies. After winning 12 games at Getterman Stadium, the Lady Bears proved on Thursday their formula works on the road to as they won their third game this season over a nationally-ranked team.
“What a game that was to come in here and compete against a Top 25 opponent on their home turf, face their ace pitcher and eventually run her (out),” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “Honestly, they had one inning where they had one good swing and put the ball in play. I thought Gia (Rodoni) did an outstanding job. The rest of the game belonged to us, I thought. Not to sound egotistical, I’m just really proud of our girls.”
With Baylor trailing 2-1, Lou Gilbert led off the top of the seventh with her third single of the day before Goose McGlaun doubled off Arkansas ace Autumn Storms (7-1). Mary Haff relieved but Ellis greeted her with a run-scoring single to tie the game before Kettler gave Baylor a 3-2 lead with her run-scoring double.
Baylor reliever Aliyah Pritchett (5-0) retired the first two Arkansas hitters in the bottom of the seventh before Kayla Green singled and pinch runner Nicole Duncan moved to second on a wild pitch. But Pritchett ended the game by striking out Rylin Hedgecock.
Rodoni pitched the first five innings for the Lady Bears, allowing three hits, no walks and two earned runs with seven strikeouts. Pritchett allowed a hit and a walk in her two-inning relief stint.
Alyssa Avalos gave Baylor a 1-0 lead in the third when she hit her first career homer over the center-field fence. But the Razorbacks (12-3) responded with two runs in the fourth as Hannah McEwen singled and Braxton Burnside followed with a two-run homer.
The Lady Bears will face No. 9 Florida State at 10 a.m. and Villanova at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Woo Pig Classic.
