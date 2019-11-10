The eyes of the college football world will be on McLane Stadium on Saturday night when No. 12 Baylor faces No. 10 Oklahoma with the Big 12 lead on the line.
ESPN College GameDay will broadcast from Baylor’s campus for the first time in four years from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday followed by the game at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
It will mark GameDay’s third appearance at Baylor following a Dec. 6, 2014 date when the No. 5 Bears rolled to a 38-27 win over No. 9 Kansas State and a Nov. 14, 2015 date when No. 4 Baylor dropped a 44-34 decision to No. 12 Oklahoma.
The Bears (9-0, 6-0) lead the Sooners (8-1, 5-1) by a game in the Big 12 race with three games remaining. Both teams are coming off narrow wins as it took Baylor three overtimes to pull out a 29-23 win over TCU in Fort Worth while Oklahoma held on to a 42-41 win in Norman after Iowa State’s late two-point conversion attempt failed.
While Baylor coach Matt Rhule loved the toughness and resilience his players showed to beat the Horned Frogs, he knows they will need to play a lot better out of the gate against the powerful Sooners after failing to score in the first half against TCU.
“We have to figure out how to start a little faster obviously, especially with Oklahoma coming to town,” Rhule said. “But we’re nine games in,we’re kind of who we are. So hopefully our guys just continue to be a team that stands together, keeps fighting. At the beginning of the year, if anyone would have said ‘Hey you’ll probably be 9-0’ not a lot of people probably predicted that.”
The Sooners will bring an offense that leads the nation with 598.4 yards and 49.3 points per game. Dual threat quarterback Jalen Hurts has completed 73.3 percent for 2,742 yards and 24 touchdowns with four interceptions while rushing for 869 yards and 15 scores.
Oklahoma is loaded with gifted players surrounding Hurts, including running backs Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon and wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Charleston Rambo. Lamb is one of the biggest deep threats in the Big 12 with 44 catches for 983 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Instead of viewing the matchup against the Sooners as a daunting task, the Bears see it as another opportunity to work to stay unbeaten.
“It’s a blessing to be in the situation we’re in right now and to play OU,” said Baylor safety Grayland Arnold, who intercepted two passes against TCU. “OU is a very good team and have a very good quarterback and receivers and are good all around. So we’ve got to work hard and prepare for them.”
Baylor’s defense has been superb all season and sealed the win over TCU by stopping the Horned Frogs in the third overtime after they had a first-and-goal from the 1.
Arnold’s second interception in the end zone finished off the win, but it took a collective effort. Middle linebacker Terrel Bernard played a tremendous game as he collected a career-high 19 tackles with three tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.
All three Baylor starting linebackers produced double-figure tackles as Blake Lynch and Jordan Williams amassed 11 apiece as the Bears snapped a four-game losing streak to TCU.
“Terrel had 19 tackles, I mean come on,” Rhule said. “I love that about our team that they just keep competing. We wanted to be relevant in the Big 12 championship race. We knew that we were going to have to beat some teams that have beaten us up.”
For the second straight game, Baylor’s offense struggled. After allowing eight sacks in a 17-14 win over West Virginia on Oct. 31, the Bears gave up three sacks against the Horned Frogs.
The Bears struggled through four quarters to get any offense going as they managed just three field goals, including John Mayers’ 51-yarder with 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime.
After picking up just 204 yards in regulation, the Bears looked like a completely different offense in overtime by producing 90 yards. Charlie Brewer ran for a three-yard touchdown before hitting Denzel Mims with touchdown passes of 20 and four yards.
“I just think we executed better in those three overtimes than we did obviously the first four quarters, which is something we’ve got to get corrected,” Brewer said. “We were able to come away with the win. Anytime you can go on the road in November and win it’s pretty big. So we’ll take it and on to OU now.”
Though Oklahoma’s defense has had its ups and downs, it has produced similar numbers as Baylor’s defense. The Sooners rank 31st nationally by allowing 338.8 yards per game while the Bears rank 32nd by allowing 341.1 yards per game. However, the Bears have produced better scoring defense numbers by ranking 20th nationally with 18.5 points per game while Oklahoma ranks 40th with 23 points per game.
With TCU behind them, the Bears understand they’ll need to keep improving to deal with a difficult schedule that includes Saturday’s date against Oklahoma, a Nov. 23 date against Texas at McLane Stadium, and a regular season ending Nov. 30 date against Kansas in Lawrence.
“I’m proud of what it’s taken to get here, but they’re all hard here on out,” Rhule said. “Are we doing everything as a team we can to play our best football? That ‘s where the maturity of the vets I think they’re coming through, saying let’s fix some things to try to be a better team next week. We’ll have to be a way better team next week to play Oklahoma.”
