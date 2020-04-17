Sam Carrell, a defensive end out of Sandia High School in Albuquerque, N.M., has committed to Baylor.
Carrell announced the pledge late Thursday on Twitter, saying, “After a great talk with Coach (Dave) Aranda, I am blessed and honored to receive (a scholarship offer) and commit to @BUFootball!”
Carrell is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, and also had offers from New Mexico and Northern Colorado. The 6-foot-4, 254-pound prospect, who has also played tight end, is slated to graduate in 2021.
Carrell is Baylor’s seventh commitment for the 2021 class, and the fifth on the defensive side of the ball.
