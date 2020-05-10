Duncanville wide receiver Roderick Daniels and Wall offensive lineman Tate Williams made verbal commitments to Baylor over the weekend.

The 5-9, 160-pound Daniels, a three-star prospect, chose Baylor over Arkansas, TCU, SMU and Miami.

Daniels made 47 catches for 749 yards and seven touchdowns while also rushing for 557 yards and six scores on just 34 carries as a junior in 2019. He helped Duncanville reach the Class 6A Division I state championship game where it lost to Galena Park North Shore.

The 6-4, 260-pound Williams is a three-star recruit by Rivals.com. He’s the second offensive lineman to commit to Baylor as he joined Georgetown’s Connor Heffernan.

The Bears now have 12 commitments in their 2021 class and eight since April 4. Additionally Kaian Roberts-Day, a defensive end from Joplin, Mo., became the first member of the 2022 class to verbally commit to the Bears on May 2.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments