Baylor picked up its second verbal commitment of the weekend from a wide receiver as Mansfield Summit’s Hal Presley announced his decision on Saturday.
The 6-3, 190-pound Presley committed a day after Humble Summer Creek receiver Elijah Bean verbally committed to the Bears. Baylor now has 14 commitments in its 2021 class.
Presley, a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, chose Baylor over Auburn, Arkansas and Louisville among other schools. He made 45 catches for 874 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior in 2019.
Worker dies clearing track during school bus race
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — A track worker at a Wisconsin raceway was killed during a school bus race Friday night while attempting to move a damaged bus, authorities said.
Edward Nicholson, 62, of River Falls, died after the bus rolled onto him at Cedar Lake Speedway near New Richmond, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.
The bus became undriveable after a crash, authorities said. Nicholson died at the scene.
It was the first night of racing at the speedway, which opened its season after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down business restrictions imposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers because of the coronavirus.
The incident remains under investigation.
Giants’ Baker surrenders in armed robbery case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker surrendered to police Saturday after being charged with robbing people of money and valuables at a cookout he was attending with another NFL player.
Baker is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. He turned himself in at the Broward County Jail.
His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, says he has affidavits that will clear Baker.
