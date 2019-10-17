The Baylor men’s basketball team has been picked second in the Big 12 Preseason Poll, which matches the program’s best-ever finish in that tabulation. The Bears were also picked second in 2013.
Baylor received 71 points in the coaches’ voting, trailing only Kansas with 80 points. Kansas received eight first-place votes, and Baylor and Texas Tech picked up one apiece. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own teams.
Texas Tech finished third in the poll, while Texas and West Virginia rounded out the top five. The Bears return eight letterwinners from last year’s 20-14 team that advanced to the NCAA’s round of 32. The Bears topped Syracuse in the first round before falling to Gonzaga in the second round.
