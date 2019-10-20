Baylor Oklahoma St Football

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

 Brody Schmidt

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Team — Record — Pts — Pvs

1. Alabama (24) — 7-0 — 1486 — 1

2. LSU (16) — 7-0 — 1462 — 2

3. Ohio St. (13) — 7-0 — 1429 — 4

4. Clemson (9) — 7-0 — 1408 — 3

5. Oklahoma — 7-0 — 1343 — 5

6. Penn St. — 7-0 — 1224 — 7

7. Florida — 7-1 — 1138 — 9

8. Notre Dame — 5-1 — 1058 — 8

9. Auburn — 6-1 — 1054 — 11

10. Georgia — 6-1 — 1031 — 10

11. Oregon — 6-1 — 979 — 12

12. Utah — 6-1 — 852 — 13

13. Wisconsin — 6-1 — 767 — 6

14. Baylor — 7-0 — 732 — 18

15. Texas — 5-2 — 627 — 15

16. SMU — 7-0 — 587 — 19

17. Minnesota — 7-0 — 577 — 20

18. Cincinnati — 6-1 — 468 — 21

19. Michigan — 5-2 — 440 — 16

20. Iowa — 5-2 — 347 — 23

21. Appalachian St. — 6-0 — 286 — 24

22. Boise St. — 6-1 — 225 — 14

23. Iowa St. — 5-2 — 185 — NR

24. Arizona St. — 5-2 — 134 — 17

25. Wake Forest — 6-1 — 118 — NR

Others receiving votes: Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego St. 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, Southern Cal 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1.

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 19, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Team — Record — Pts — Pvs

1. Alabama (44) — 7-0 — 1602 — 1

2. Clemson (10) — 7-0 — 1511 — 2

3. LSU (3) — 7-0 — 1486 — 3

4. Ohio State (8) — 7-0 — 1461 — 4

5. Oklahoma — 7-0 — 1408 — 5

6. Penn State — 7-0 — 1283 — 7

7. Notre Dame — 5-1 — 1160 — 8

8. Florida — 7-1 — 1151 — 9

9. Georgia — 6-1 — 1099 — 10

10. Auburn — 6-1 — 1071 — 11

11. Oregon — 6-1 — 1011 — 12

12. Utah — 6-1 — 858 — 14

13. Wisconsin — 6-1 — 824 — 6

14. Baylor — 7-0 — 730 — 18

15. Texas — 5-2 — 722 — 15

16. Minnesota — 7-0 — 631 — 20

17. SMU — 7-0 — 609 — 19

18. Cincinnati — 6-1 — 461 — 21

19. Iowa — 5-2 — 373 — 22

20. Michigan — 5-2 — 369 — 16

21. Boise State — 6-1 — 308 — 13

22. Appalachian State — 6-0 — 300 — 24

23. Wake Forest — 6-1 — 181 — NR

24. Arizona State — 5-2 — 131 — 17

25. Memphis — 6-1 — 101 — NR

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa State 83; Virginia 61; San Diego State 45; Navy 24; Pittsburgh 18; Washington 16; Tulane 8; Texas A&M 8; Louisiana Tech 7; Central Florida 6; Temple 3; Virginia Tech 2; Utah State 1; Alabama-Birmingham 1; Indiana 1.

