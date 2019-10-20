Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Team — Record — Pts — Pvs
1. Alabama (24) — 7-0 — 1486 — 1
2. LSU (16) — 7-0 — 1462 — 2
3. Ohio St. (13) — 7-0 — 1429 — 4
4. Clemson (9) — 7-0 — 1408 — 3
5. Oklahoma — 7-0 — 1343 — 5
6. Penn St. — 7-0 — 1224 — 7
7. Florida — 7-1 — 1138 — 9
8. Notre Dame — 5-1 — 1058 — 8
9. Auburn — 6-1 — 1054 — 11
10. Georgia — 6-1 — 1031 — 10
11. Oregon — 6-1 — 979 — 12
12. Utah — 6-1 — 852 — 13
13. Wisconsin — 6-1 — 767 — 6
14. Baylor — 7-0 — 732 — 18
15. Texas — 5-2 — 627 — 15
16. SMU — 7-0 — 587 — 19
17. Minnesota — 7-0 — 577 — 20
18. Cincinnati — 6-1 — 468 — 21
19. Michigan — 5-2 — 440 — 16
20. Iowa — 5-2 — 347 — 23
21. Appalachian St. — 6-0 — 286 — 24
22. Boise St. — 6-1 — 225 — 14
23. Iowa St. — 5-2 — 185 — NR
24. Arizona St. — 5-2 — 134 — 17
25. Wake Forest — 6-1 — 118 — NR
Others receiving votes: Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego St. 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, Southern Cal 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1.
Photo gallery
1 of 19
Oklahoma State corner back A.J. Green, left, misses a tackle against Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Baylor safety Henry Black (8) gestures after breaking up a pass intended for Oklahoma State receiver Logan Carter (87) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Baylor running back John Lovett (7) is lifted by teammates as he celebrates the first touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Baylor head coach Matt Rhule gestures to an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) fumbles the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Oklahoma State running back LD Brown, center, looks toward Baylor safety Henry Black, front, while under pressure from Baylor linebacker Jordan Williams during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) is brought down by the ankle tackle of Baylor linebacker Blake Lynch, bottom right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Oklahoma State mascot Pistol Pete celebrates with fans during "the walk" prior an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Oklahoma State faces undefeated Baylor in the 2019 homecoming game at Boone Pickens Stadium. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Oklahoma State wide receiver Jordan McCray scores a touchdown as fans react during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Oklahoma State corner back Tanner McCalister (4) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) celebrate after Rodriguez recovered a Baylor fumble he forced during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Baylor wide receiver Josh Fleeks (21) scores a touchdown off a 64-yard pass from quarterback Charlie Brewer during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, right, reacts to an official's call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Baylor corner back Kalon Barnes (12) and Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) reach for a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Baylor wide receiver Josh Fleeks (21) watches as Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) scores a touchdown by jumping over Oklahoma State line backer Malcolm Rodriguez (20) during the 4th quarter of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Baylor long snapper Ross Matiscik, (46) and linebacker Jordan Williams celebrate following a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Oklahoma State corner back A.J. Green, left, misses a tackle against Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Baylor safety Henry Black (8) gestures after breaking up a pass intended for Oklahoma State receiver Logan Carter (87) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Baylor running back John Lovett (7) is lifted by teammates as he celebrates the first touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Baylor head coach Matt Rhule gestures to an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) fumbles the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Oklahoma State running back LD Brown, center, looks toward Baylor safety Henry Black, front, while under pressure from Baylor linebacker Jordan Williams during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) is brought down by the ankle tackle of Baylor linebacker Blake Lynch, bottom right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Oklahoma State mascot Pistol Pete celebrates with fans during "the walk" prior an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Oklahoma State faces undefeated Baylor in the 2019 homecoming game at Boone Pickens Stadium. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Oklahoma State wide receiver Jordan McCray scores a touchdown as fans react during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Oklahoma State corner back Tanner McCalister (4) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) celebrate after Rodriguez recovered a Baylor fumble he forced during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Baylor running back John Lovett celebrates with fans following an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, left, congratulates Baylor head coach Matt Rhule following an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Baylor wide receiver Josh Fleeks (21) scores a touchdown off a 64-yard pass from quarterback Charlie Brewer during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, right, reacts to an official's call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Baylor corner back Kalon Barnes (12) and Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) reach for a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Baylor wide receiver Josh Fleeks (21) watches as Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) scores a touchdown by jumping over Oklahoma State line backer Malcolm Rodriguez (20) during the 4th quarter of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Baylor long snapper Ross Matiscik, (46) and linebacker Jordan Williams celebrate following a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 19, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Team — Record — Pts — Pvs
1. Alabama (44) — 7-0 — 1602 — 1
2. Clemson (10) — 7-0 — 1511 — 2
3. LSU (3) — 7-0 — 1486 — 3
4. Ohio State (8) — 7-0 — 1461 — 4
5. Oklahoma — 7-0 — 1408 — 5
6. Penn State — 7-0 — 1283 — 7
7. Notre Dame — 5-1 — 1160 — 8
8. Florida — 7-1 — 1151 — 9
9. Georgia — 6-1 — 1099 — 10
10. Auburn — 6-1 — 1071 — 11
11. Oregon — 6-1 — 1011 — 12
12. Utah — 6-1 — 858 — 14
13. Wisconsin — 6-1 — 824 — 6
14. Baylor — 7-0 — 730 — 18
15. Texas — 5-2 — 722 — 15
16. Minnesota — 7-0 — 631 — 20
17. SMU — 7-0 — 609 — 19
18. Cincinnati — 6-1 — 461 — 21
19. Iowa — 5-2 — 373 — 22
20. Michigan — 5-2 — 369 — 16
21. Boise State — 6-1 — 308 — 13
22. Appalachian State — 6-0 — 300 — 24
23. Wake Forest — 6-1 — 181 — NR
24. Arizona State — 5-2 — 131 — 17
25. Memphis — 6-1 — 101 — NR
Others Receiving Votes: Iowa State 83; Virginia 61; San Diego State 45; Navy 24; Pittsburgh 18; Washington 16; Tulane 8; Texas A&M 8; Louisiana Tech 7; Central Florida 6; Temple 3; Virginia Tech 2; Utah State 1; Alabama-Birmingham 1; Indiana 1.
Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.