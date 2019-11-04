The Baylor-Oklahoma kickoff Nov. 16 at McLane Stadium has been set for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.

The Big 12 lead will likely be on the line, and the game will go a long way toward determining spots in the Dec. 7 Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Bears (8-0, 5-0) face TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fort Worth while the Sooners (7-1, 4-1) host Iowa State at 7 p.m.

