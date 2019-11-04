The Baylor-Oklahoma kickoff Nov. 16 at McLane Stadium has been set for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.
The Big 12 lead will likely be on the line, and the game will go a long way toward determining spots in the Dec. 7 Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Bears (8-0, 5-0) face TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fort Worth while the Sooners (7-1, 4-1) host Iowa State at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.