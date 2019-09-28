With defenses focusing so much on stopping Baylor senior receiver Denzel Mims, sophomore Tyquan Thornton knows some passes are going to come his way.
In Saturday’s 23-21 win over Iowa State, a lot of them came to Thornton as he set career highs with 11 catches for 141 yards, and a touchdown on a 35-yard pass from Charlie Brewer in the third quarter.
Thornton had never made more than three catches in a game in his two seasons at Baylor.
“They started double-teaming Denzel and somebody had to step up,” Thornton said. “I just let coach know I was ready. They trusted me and brought some passes my way, and I was able to make plays for the team.”
Let’s go streaking, Bears
With their 23-21 win over Iowa State, the Bears improved to 4-0 this season and won their sixth straight game dating back to last year.
Baylor finished last season with a regular-season ending 35-24 win over Texas Tech and a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.
The Bears last won six straight games to open the 2016 season under interim coach Jim Grobe.
“It definitely meant a lot to us,” said Baylor safety Chris Miller. “We knew Iowa State was going to come in here and give us a fight. They’re a tough team. For us to finally fight back after facing adversity multiple times, it’s always good to come out with a win at the end of the day.”
Throwing another block party, Bears style
Baylor’s special teams unit is filled with blockheads.
That’s actually a compliment. When James Lynch swatted down a 49-yard field goal try from Iowa State’s Connor Assalley on the final play of the first half, it gave Baylor its third block of the year. Coming into the day, the Bears were tied for fourth nationally with two – as Blake Lynch blocked a punt against Stephen F. Austin and Gabe Hall deflected a field goal in that same game.
Matt Rhule’s teams have shown a knack for getting their mitts on kicks over the years. Baylor has 12 blocks since he arrived in 2017, and going back to Rhule’s Temple days, his teams have now totaled 31 blocks since 2013.
“We practice it, and we talk about it,” Rhule said. “It had been a couple of games since we had done it. That was another thing we talked about this morning. We said we’re going to block a kick and (John) Mayers is going to make a game-winning field goal, and those guys found a way to make it happen.”
Williams makes “catch of the game” pick
The catch of the game wasn’t made by a receiver. It didn’t come from a tight end or a running back.
It actually belonged to Jordan Williams, Baylor’s senior linebacker.
Williams made an incredible interception of Iowa State’s Brock Purdy midway through the second quarter. Purdy was scrambling to his right and didn’t have an open receiver, so he attempted to just toss the ball out of bounds. But Williams swooped in, stretched out and pulled the ball in while dragging his feet in front of the sideline before rolling to the turf out of bounds.
“It was very nice,” safety Chris Miller said. “I’ve seen him do it a couple of times in practice, but for him to do it when the lights are on and when it matters the most, that’s pretty good.”
