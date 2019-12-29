NEW ORLEANS — Baylor coach Matt Rhule indicated to his players in a team meeting Sunday morning that he would listen to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers if they plan to interview him for their head coaching position.
ESPN reported the Panthers are expected to interview Rhule after Ron Rivera was fired on Dec. 3 after he went 76-63-1 in nearly nine seasons. Carolina was 5-7 this year when Rivera was fired and finished 5-11 following Sunday’s 42-10 loss to New Orleans.
Rhule was unavailable for comment Sunday, but several Baylor defensive players said he was up front with them as the report surfaced.
“Before the meeting, we all got buzzes on our phone like Matt Rhule is interviewing with the Panthers,” said Baylor senior defensive tackle Bravvion Roy. “He came in and addressed it like he always does, like he did last year, and he said this is the situation and this is what’s going to happen and what isn’t going to happen. He said he’d listen, but to some teams that have been calling he hasn’t been listening. Every coach’s dream is to get to the NFL. Why not listen?”
Several Baylor players said the NFL coaching rumors won’t be a distraction as they prepare for the New Year’s Day Sugar Bowl matchup against Georgia.
“Like he’s told all the media, if he has an opportunity to talk to an NFL team, it would be kind of dumb not to, just for him personally,” said Baylor junior linebacker Terrel Bernard. “And we have a veteran team. So all the guys kind of understand where he’s coming from. And I don’t think that’s a distraction to us at all, because we know how hard he works, we know how hard he’s coaching us to get us ready for this game.
During his three years at Baylor, Rhule has never denied his interest in the NFL. He interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts following his 1-11 debut season at Baylor in 2017 and interviewed with the New York Jets following a 7-6 season in 2018.
The New York Giants are another team that could be interested in Rhule if coach Pat Shurmur is fired after two seasons. Rhule’s only NFL experience was as an assistant offensive line coach with the Giants in 2012 before he became Temple’s head coach for four seasons.
Roy said he’d support Rhule if he decided to jump to the NFL, and is thankful that he’s had the chance to play under him the last three years.
“I’d love to see him get the opportunity at the next level because I really believe in my heart that he’s an NFL coach,” Roy said. “All the things he does for us outside of football, community service, to helping us through everything he does is certainly a blessing. I told everybody he’s like a second father figure to me. Deep down in his heart, he’s a good guy.”
Baylor extended Rhule’s contract to 2028 in late September with hopes of keeping him. The Bears have gone 11-2 this season and can set the school record for wins by beating Georgia.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said it would be a tough transition for a college coach to jump to the NFL, but hasn’t ruled out hiring one.
ESPN reported that Carolina has interviewed former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and would like to interview several NFL offensive coordinators, including New England’s Josh McDaniels. Carolina interim coach Perrry Fewell will also get an interview.
Of course, the Baylor players hope Rhule will stay, and they’re thankful that he’s always up front with them.
“He always comes in and tells us the honest truth regardless,” said Baylor senior linebacker Jordan Williams. “He’ll never hide anything from us. We’re family. He’s not ever going to just turn somebody down. You always want to talk to people and not burn a bridge.”
Lynch not thinking about NFL future
Baylor All-America defensive end James Lynch said his focus is completely on Georgia and hasn’t thought much about whether he’ll declare for the NFL draft following his junior year.
Lynch set a Baylor single-season record with 12.5 sacks this year and holds the school’s career record with 21 sacks in three seasons.
“I haven’t thought about it that much right now, and it’s kind of hard for me to speak on it because I have so much on my mind about Georgia because they’re a great team,” Lynch said. “We have to make sure we get a win for our seniors.”
Top Georgia running back questionable
Georgia will be without three starting offensive linemen in the Sugar Bowl since offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson both declared for the NFL draft guard Ben Cleveland will reportedly miss the game due to academic reasons.
But the Bulldogs’ issues don’t end there as running back D’Andre Swift, who has rushed for a team-high 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns, is questionable with a shoulder injury.
Swift only carried twice for 13 yards in Georgia’s 37-10 loss to LSU in the Dec. 7 SEC championship game.
“I want to play, but I’m not 100 percent,” Swift said Sunday. “I’m a little banged up, but I’m trying to put my best foot forward for the team.”
