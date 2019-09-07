If Denzel Mims isn’t the go-to guy yet for Charlie Brewer, he’s fast becoming that guy.
The Baylor senior receiver abused the UTSA defense in Baylor’s 63-14 win over the Roadrunners on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Mims caught seven passes for 101 yards and three touchdowns, doing all his damage in the first half before resting for much of the final two quarters.
“I’m not complete just yet,” Mims said. “I’ve got a lot of things to work on, but I feel like I’ve grown in a lot of areas, such as running routes and being consistent catching the ball. I think it’s helping me a lot this year.”
Mims tied his career high in TD catches, as he also nabbed three in a 2017 loss to Oklahoma. He also demonstrated some feisty downfield blocking on Baylor’s running back scurries and on Grayland Arnold’s punt return for a TD.
“Denzel has embraced – he’s always been a physical player – but he’s embraced the effort, the preparation,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “Even some of those catches he made today going back for the ball, all the different types of catches and ball skills required. … Pleased with him in a lot of different areas.”
A special TD on special teamsIt had been a while since a Baylor player had taken a punt back for a touchdown.
Six years, to be precise.
When Grayland Arnold broke off a 73-yard runback of a punt midway through the second quarter, it ended a six-year drought between BU punt return TDs. Levi Norwood had the last one, on a 58-yard scurry in a 63-34 rout of Texas Tech on Nov. 16, 2013.
Norwood even gave Arnold some Twitter love following the play.
“Been waiting six years for someone in Green and Gold to do that! Congrats my guy!!” Norwood tweeted.
“We take special teams really, really seriously at practice,” Arnold said. “That’s going to be one of the things we take most serious. … I know how hard those guys work. I feel like that’s one way I can reward them is by getting a touchdown.”
Old Man Platt finds end zone again
Chris Platt has been around for a while. The Baylor receiver was granted a sixth year of eligibility in 2019 due to past injuries.
And the old man is still doing his thing.
When Platt found the end zone on a 15-yard reverse in the fourth quarter, he became just the fourth active player in the country to score a TD in five different seasons. Platt has 12 TDs in his career, though Saturday’s score was his first on a run.
A new high on the mercury
Hot enough for ya?
If it felt like it had never been hotter at Saturday’s game, you weren’t delirious or experiencing sunstroke. The temperature at kickoff was 99 degrees, making it the hottest game in McLane Stadium history and Baylor’s hottest game in Waco since the Wofford game at Floyd Casey Stadium on Aug. 31, 2013. It was 103 degrees at kickoff that day.
The previous high at McLane Stadium was the ACU game last year, which came in at 94 degrees.
