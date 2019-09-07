If Denzel Mims isn’t the go-to guy yet for Charlie Brewer, he’s fast becoming that guy.
The Baylor senior receiver abused the UTSA defense in Baylor’s 63-14 win over the Roadrunners on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Mims caught seven passes for 101 yards and three touchdowns, doing all his damage in the first half before resting for much of the final two quarters.
“I’m not complete just yet,” Mims said. “I’ve got a lot of things to work on, but I feel like I’ve grown in a lot of areas, such as running routes and being consistent catching the ball. I think it’s helping me a lot this year.”
Mims tied his career high in TD catches, as he also nabbed three in a 2017 loss to Oklahoma. He also demonstrated some feisty downfield blocking on Baylor’s running back scurries and on Grayland Arnold’s punt return for a TD.
“Denzel has embraced — he’s always been a physical player — but he’s embraced the effort, the preparation,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “Even some of those catches he made today going back for the ball, all the different types of catches and ball skills required. … Pleased with him in a lot of different areas.”