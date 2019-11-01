To Chris Miller, it probably feels as though the officials have painted a target on his chest. Whatever the circumstances, the Baylor senior safety is fast becoming the targeting rule’s repeat offender.
Miller was flagged with his third targeting penalty of the season in the 12th-ranked Bears’ 17-14 win over West Virginia on Thursday night at McLane Stadium. West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall was scrambling for yardage in the second quarter and then attempted to slide when Miller swooped in for the hit. As the defender made contact, his helmet connected with the sliding Kendall’s helmet.
The officials immediately whistled Miller for targeting, and also called Kendall for taunting after the quarterback tossed the ball to Miller. Though the penalties were offsetting, the real repercussions for Miller will come later.
Not only was he ejected from Baylor’s game at that point, but he’ll miss all of the Bears’ next game at TCU. That’s because of a new NCAA rule for this season that disqualifies a third-time offender for a full game instead of just a half.
Miller also had a targeting flag against Kansas State that kept him out of the first half of the Texas Tech game, and another against Oklahoma State that kept him out of the second half of that game.
“The first one was because he lowered his head. It’s just where he is, it wasn’t a defenseless receiver,” Rhule said. “The second one, we said, ‘Hey, you’ve got to lower your strike zone. Got to hit lower.’ So today he hit lower, and he got one. I was saying, ‘Hey, isn’t it a late slide,’ and (the officials) said, ‘It is a late slide, but he had his head down.’ I think we’re going to have to tell him that he can’t hit people quite as hard.
“And I’m not complaining. It’s just the rule. … We’re just going to have to work through it with him.”
Long time between slugfest wins
Hanging on for a 17-14 nail-biter over West Virginia, Baylor recorded its first win in 13 years in which it scored less than 20 points.
The Bears beat Kansas State, 17-3, on Sept. 30, 2006 during the Guy Morriss era.
Since that win, the Bears had dropped 30 straight games in which they had scored less than 20 points.
The Mountaineers finished with just 219 yards total offense, including 14 on the ground.
“I’m really proud of our defense,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “They’re a tough, resilient group. If the offense isn’t clicking, we keep playing defense. But we have to improve going into TCU (Nov. 9 in Fort Worth).”
Climbing the WVU mountain
Baylor’s win over the Mountaineers was its first since 2015 when the Bears romped to a 62-38 win at McLane Stadium.
Since then, they dropped a 24-21 decision in Morgantown in 2016 followed by a 38-36 heartbreaker at McLane Stadium in 2017. West Virginia demolished Baylor, 58-14, in a return trip to Morgantown last season.
West Virginia leads the series, 5-3, with all the games coming since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012.
Bernard brings it once again
After senior linebacker Clay Johnston went down with a season-ending knee injury against Texas Tech, the pressure was on sophomore linebacker Terrel Bernard to fill his shoes.
Bernard has more than held his own.
In the win over West Virginia, Bernard led the Bears with 10 tackles while recording the team’s only sack.
That performance followed a dynamic showing against Oklahoma State when he was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after returning a fumble for the decisive fourth-quarter touchdown in a 45-27 win while also collecting nine tackles.
