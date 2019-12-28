NEW ORLEANS — Baylor senior defensive end James Lockhart started his college career at Texas A&M and will finish it against another SEC school.
Lockhart is anticipating a tough, physical game against Georgia in Wednesday night’s Sugar Bowl.
“Everyone talks about the SEC and I know from experience it’s just a different ballgame, especially up front it’s very, very physical,” Lockhart said. “I get the opportunity to go against one of the best offensive lines, if not the best offensive line as a unit, this year. So it’s very, very exciting.”
Lockhart played two seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to Baylor, where he redshirted in 2017. After coming off the bench for Baylor in 2018, Lockhart has been a force up front this season for a three-man line that includes All-American end James Lynch and all-Big 12 noseguard Bravvion Roy.
The trio has amassed 22 of Baylor’s Big 12-leading 43 sacks with Lockhart contributing five.
“I remember one day early in fall camp, Coach (Matt) Rhule didn’t really get on our case but he talked to the D-line like ‘Look, we just want y’all to get after it,’” Lockhart said. “As soon as he gave me the green light, because normally at defensive end you want to contain, I was like I’m just going to rush and if I see an opening I’m just going to take it and just play as hard as I can. He let us off the leash, so it’s fun.”
Georgia’s Reed to miss Sugar BowlGeorgia lost another starter when safety J.R. Reed announced Saturday that he will miss the Sugar Bowl with a foot injury after previously saying that he planned to play against Baylor.
Reed, a senior captain and finalist for the Thorpe Award, has made 54 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception this season.
Offensive linemen Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson both declared for the NFL draft and won’t play in the Sugar Bowl.
Additionally, ESPN reported that starting guard Ben Cleveland will miss the game due to academic reasons while defensive tackle Tyler Clark will be out for undisclosed reasons.
Despite the Bulldogs losing three starters in the offensive line, Lockhart said they’ll still present a difficult challenge because of their depth.
“Watching their film, their two’s rotate really well,” Lockhart said. “There’s not a whole bunch of dropoff with the other guys in. It’s not like I’m going against some freshman. I’m going against a legit guy.”
Long wait over for Baylor seniorsFor Baylor fifth-year seniors like center Sam Tecklenburg, getting a shot to play in the Sugar Bowl is even more special because they played on a team that almost made it before.
They were redshirts in 2015 when the Bears appeared set to make the Sugar Bowl before a regular season-ending 23-17 loss to Texas.
“It was our first year, so we were redshirting and not playing in games,” Tecklenburg said. “So we kind of felt the loss of what could have been to go to such an unbelievable game like this and just experience that. To be back here a few years later is pretty cool.”
Brewer return inspires confidenceWith quarterback Charlie Brewer cleared to play against Georgia, the Bears are excited to have their offensive leader back on the field.
Brewer went down with concussion-like symptoms in the second quarter of Baylor’s 30-23 overtime loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Brewer went through concussion protocol before being cleared to practice.
“It’s exciting,” said Baylor receiver RJ Sneed. “I still respect the other guys. I know (Jacob) Zeno and Gerry (Bohanon) can come in and do the job too. You just don’t want to see anybody get hurt, so I’m just happy he’s back from that.”
