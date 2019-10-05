MANHATTAN, Kan. — Baylor had to reshuffle its offensive line after starting left tackle Connor Galvin went down with an injury early in the first quarter of Saturday’s 31-12 win over Kansas State.
Right tackle Casey Phillips moved to left tackle while Blake Bedier moved in at right tackle.
“It (Galvin’s injury) was pretty severe,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “They don’t know the extent of it yet. They’ll probably have to have an MRI, something in the lower body. We’ll have to wait to see what the MRI says and how long he’ll be out.”
Despite the adjustment, the Baylor offensive line had a productive day as the Bears rushed for 158 yards on 31 carries and allowed just one sack.
“Casey spent the whole week practicing as the starting right tackle, and after one series he had to go to left tackle,” Rhule said. “That’s hard to do. Everything’s flipped. It’s like driving on the wrong side of the road. But they battled and found a way to make it happen.”
BU breaks Big 12 road droughtWith its win over Kansas State, Baylor won its first Big 12 road game since a 38-9 blowout of Kansas in Lawrence on Nov. 4, 2017, snapping a five-game streak. The win over the Jayhawks was the Bears’ only win under Rhule in his debut season.
Following last weekend’s 23-21 win over Iowa State, the Bears have now won consecutive Big 12 games in a season under Rhule for the first time.
“I’m very proud of our guys,” Rhule said. “This is a tough place to play and a great crowd. Kansas State was certainly ready to play. I thought our guys hung in there and battled early and found a way to get a halftime lead, and then ground it out in the second half.”
Thornton delivers againBaylor receiver Tyquan Thornton made a big impact for the second straight week.
The speedy sophomore made four catches for 92 yards while catching a 29-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Brewer in the second quarter.
In last week’s win over Iowa State, Thornton made a career-high 11 catches for 141 yards and a score.
“I’m just locking in,” Thornton said. “I’ve always been a great player, but I wasn’t fully locked in. Just paying attention in meetings, and being locked in on the details. All the little things matter throughout the week.”
Miller disqualified for targetingBaylor safety Chris Miller was disqualified for targeting with 9:24 remaining in the fourth quarter when he made a hit on Kansas State receiver Samuel Wheeler.
Miller will also have to sit out the first half of the upcoming game against Texas Tech due to the targeting rule. He made three tackles and forced a fumble against the Wildcats.
