Baylor honored former receiver Tommy Davidson with a moment of silence before Saturday’s game after he died in a car accident Friday.
Baylor coach Matt Rhule opened his postgame press conference with his condolences for Dr. Davidson, who served as the team chiropractor.
“We lost a friend of our program and I lost a personal friend,” Rhule said. “He was just a great, great friend and a great person. I know my heart is heavy, thinking of his wife Nina and his three kids.”
Davidson lettered for the Bears from 1975-77, and is the son of former Baylor star quarterback Cotton Davidson who later coached for the Bears.
BU finally beats Tech in WacoIt had been a while since Baylor fans could celebrate a win over Texas Tech in Waco.
Baylor’s 33-30 double-overtime victory over the Red Raiders on Saturday at McLane Stadium was the program’s first win over Tech in Waco since 1995. That year, Chuck Reedy’s Bears won a 9-7 slugfest at the team’s former home, Floyd Casey Stadium.
Prior to Big 12 play, Baylor controlled the series against Tech. But beginning in 1996, the Red Raiders had Baylor’s number. Texas Tech won 15 straight games in the series, including six in a row in Waco.
By the time Baylor snapped the streak, the series had shifted to the Metroplex. Starting in 2009, the teams played nine times at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and another game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Overall, Baylor now holds a one-game edge in the series at 39-38-1.
McLane pops the overtime sealIn Baylor’s five-plus years at McLane Stadium, the coaching staff had never received any overtime pay.
That changed on Saturday.
Baylor’s victory was the first overtime game in stadium history, and the first OT contest for the Bears since losing a soggy 28-21 mudfest in double overtime to TCU in Fort Worth on Nov. 27, 2015.
Baylor had played one previous overtime game with Texas Tech, and it won that one, too. On Nov. 24, 2012, the Bears defeated the Red Raiders, 52-45, in overtime in Arlington, on Glasco Martin’s game-winning 4-yard TD run. Interestingly enough, Baylor also became bowl-eligible in that game, just as it did in this present-day triumph over Tech.
Bears benefit from snap decisionIn the first overtime period, Baylor caught a break when it was flagged for an illegal snap, negating a possible fumble recovery by Texas Tech.
Texas Tech coach Matt Wells said he never got a reasonable explanation from the officials as to why the flag was thrown.
“Not much of one,” he said. “And I can’t wait to get one from the league as we get going. I know I have to be real professional here, but I can’t wait to see and hear. I have already seen (the play), to be honest with you, so there is going to have to be a lot of explanation. … I was told it was an illegal snap, and I’m going to leave it at that.”
