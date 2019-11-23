Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer was taken out of the game with 11:33 remaining for precautionary reasons after a hard hit to the head by a Texas defender.
The Bears had a 21-3 lead when Brewer left, and redshirt freshman Gerry Bohanon finished the game. However, Baylor coach Matt Rhule said Brewer was celebrating with his teammates in the locker room after the game.
“It seemed like doctors wanted to hold him,” Rhule said. “No reason for him to go back out. Good to get Gerry some reps for him to kind of learn.”
Brewer hit 16 of 25 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown and led the Bears with 18 rushes for 75 yards and a score.
All alone at the top
James Lynch is the Bears’ all-time sack king.
When Lynch dumped Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger for a loss on the second play of the second half, it gave the junior defensive end Baylor’s career lead in sacks. He later added a second sack, increasing his total to 19 for his career. Shawn Oakman held Baylor’s previous career record with 17.5.
“People had been telling me (about the record). I’m not focused on that,” Lynch said. “I’m more focused on getting a sack to end the drive.”
Lynch increased his season sack total to 10.5, tied with Matthew Pearson for the second-most in school history. Oakman holds the single-season record with 11 in 2014.
Power pins down LonghornsAfter struggling with his consistency earlier in the season, Baylor punter Issac Power had a big day by hitting five punts for a 45.6-yard average.
Power was especially effective in the first half as he nailed four punts for a 47-yard average, and pinned the Longhorns on their 6, 4 and 2-yard lines.
“I thought he was awesome,” Rhule said. “Pinned them inside, tight, good protection, I thought our special teams were really good today.”
Flyboy comes home
The pregame flyovers at McLane Stadium this season have added another level of excitement, and Saturday’s flyover was led by one of Waco’s own.
U.S. Air Force Captain Joseph Hunt, a 2006 graduate of Reicher Catholic High School, led the way as the planes whizzed over the stadium, heading northwest from the direction of the Ferrell Center. Hunt flies the C-130J and is stationed in Little Rock, Ark.
Later, during a timeout in the game, Hunt and his fellow servicemen were honored on the field. He pulled open his uniform to reveal a blue T-shirt adorned with the state of Texas on it, as the crowd cheered.
