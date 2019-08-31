Baylor coach Matt Rhule noted on several occasions during the preseason how much sophomore wide receiver RJ Sneed has improved.
Rhule named Sneed a captain for Saturday’s game against SFA, and then he made the first two touchdown catches of his career.
In the first quarter, Sneed caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Brewer. The pair connected again at the start of the third quarter as Brewer found Sneed along the sideline for a 21-yard touchdown.
Sneed was initially called out of bounds, but the ruling was reversed following a review.
“It was the first two touchdowns of my career, so I think that was a great way to start the season,” Sneed said. “My identity is to get open and catch the ball. That’s my job, and I feel like I’m just Charlie’s safety blanket. As long as I have Charlie’s trust, the sky is the limit.”
Redshirt freshman Gerry Bohanon replaced Brewer in the third quarter and threw his first touchdown pass, a nine-yarder to Tyquan Thornton that gave the Bears a 49-7 lead.
Redshirt freshman running back Abram Smith also scored his first college touchdown on a nine-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Thirty-five players saw action for the first time for the Bears.
Lumberjacks get on the board
With the 56-17 win over SFA, Baylor improved to 5-0 all-time in the series.
But the Lumberjacks scored for the first time after they were outscored 201-0 in the previous four games, including a 48-0 Baylor win in 2011 that was shortened due to lightning.
SFA broke through with quarterback Trae Self’s 3-yard touchdown run with 3:17 left in the first quarter. Storm Ruiz nailed a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter before Josh McGowen scored a garbage TD on a one-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Plans for Grant Hotel announced
Any old legend can have a statue or an award unveiled in their honor. Baylor’s Grant Teaff is getting his own hotel.
During a video presentation shortly before the second half at McLane Stadium, plans for the Grant Hotel were announced. The hotel is planned to consist of 17 stories, 326 rooms and a conference center, and will serve as the official hotel of Baylor athletics, Teaff said in the video.
It’s also slated to include a 100-foot-long boat named the Lady Donell, named for Teaff’s wife, that will offer patrons dinner cruises and tours of the Brazos River.
Lovett hits century mark again
John Lovett made the most of his eight carries against SFA.
The junior running back notched the fourth 100-yard rushing game of his career, scampering for 108 yards and a 19-yard touchdown. Lovett also topped 100 yards in Baylor’s opener last season, as he carried 12 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns against Abilene Christian.
It marked the third time in his career that he’d averaged 10 yards per carry or more in a game, as he went for 95 yards on seven carries against Kansas State in 2017 (13.6 yards per carry) and had six carries for 104 yards (17.3 ypc) against Oklahoma State last year.
