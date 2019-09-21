Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HOUSTON – They had to work for it, but the Baylor Bears maintained their mastery of Rice.
The Bears’ 21-13 victory over the Owls at Rice Stadium on Saturday night extended their control of the series to nine straight wins. Baylor hasn’t lost to the Owls since 1992, when Rice pulled off a 34-31 win in Houston while the pair were still Southwest Conference mates.
But Baylor coach Matt Rhule is impressed with the way Rice coach Mike Bloomgren is building the program.
“In a lot of ways, Rice deserved to win,” Rhule said. “You can see the job Coach Bloomgren is doing there.”
1 of 17
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) passes the ball as Rice linebacker Blaze Alldredge (55) closes in during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Rice linebacker Treshawn Chamberlain, safety Naeem Smith and defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu, from left, chase Baylor running back Trestan Ebner during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty (6) breaks past the tackle attempt by Rice cornerback Andrew Bird (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, back left, wide receiver Chris Platt (14) and quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) celebrate Platt's touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rice on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty, right, is caught by Rice defensive end Kenneth Orji (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Rice running back Aston Walter (1) breaks the tackle attempt by Baylor cornerback Jameson Houston (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Rice quarterback Tom Stewart makes it past Baylor cornerback Brandon White, right, as he scores on a keeper during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Baylor safety Christian Morgan and cornerback Jameson Houston (11) miss the tackle attempt on Rice tight end Jordan Myers (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Rice defensive back Tyrae Thornton (18) misses the interception on a pass intended for Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Baylor wide receiver R.J. Sneed, left, is tackled by Rice defensive end Cameron Valentine, middle, and defensive back Prudy Calderon, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) throws a pass behind offensive lineman Prince Pines (74) as Rice defensive lineman Elijah Garcia (92) tries to break past offensive lineman Jake Fruhmorgen during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer, middle, is sacked by Rice linebacker Blaze Alldredge (55) and linebacker Treshawn Chamberlain, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Rice quarterback Wiley Green (5) pitches out to wide receiver Cameron Montgomery (8) as Baylor defensive tackles Bravvion Roy, left, and defensive tackle James Lynch close in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Rice running back Charlie Booker, left, blocks Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch (93) as quarterback Tom Stewart (14) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Baylor wide receiver Chris Platt (14) outruns Rice safety Naeem Smith (3) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty, middle, makes a gain between Rice defensive end Anthony Ekpe, left, and linebacker Antonio Montero (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Baylor wide receiver Josh Fleeks (21) avoids the tackle attempt by Rice defensive back Isaiah Richardson (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) passes the ball as Rice linebacker Blaze Alldredge (55) closes in during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Rice linebacker Treshawn Chamberlain, safety Naeem Smith and defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu, from left, chase Baylor running back Trestan Ebner during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty (6) breaks past the tackle attempt by Rice cornerback Andrew Bird (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, back left, wide receiver Chris Platt (14) and quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) celebrate Platt's touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rice on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty, right, is caught by Rice defensive end Kenneth Orji (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Rice running back Aston Walter (1) breaks the tackle attempt by Baylor cornerback Jameson Houston (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Rice quarterback Tom Stewart makes it past Baylor cornerback Brandon White, right, as he scores on a keeper during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Baylor safety Christian Morgan and cornerback Jameson Houston (11) miss the tackle attempt on Rice tight end Jordan Myers (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Rice defensive back Tyrae Thornton (18) misses the interception on a pass intended for Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Baylor wide receiver R.J. Sneed, left, is tackled by Rice defensive end Cameron Valentine, middle, and defensive back Prudy Calderon, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) throws a pass behind offensive lineman Prince Pines (74) as Rice defensive lineman Elijah Garcia (92) tries to break past offensive lineman Jake Fruhmorgen during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer, middle, is sacked by Rice linebacker Blaze Alldredge (55) and linebacker Treshawn Chamberlain, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Rice quarterback Wiley Green (5) pitches out to wide receiver Cameron Montgomery (8) as Baylor defensive tackles Bravvion Roy, left, and defensive tackle James Lynch close in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Rice running back Charlie Booker, left, blocks Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch (93) as quarterback Tom Stewart (14) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Baylor wide receiver Chris Platt (14) outruns Rice safety Naeem Smith (3) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty, middle, makes a gain between Rice defensive end Anthony Ekpe, left, and linebacker Antonio Montero (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Baylor wide receiver Josh Fleeks (21) avoids the tackle attempt by Rice defensive back Isaiah Richardson (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Baylor now leads the all-time series 50-30-2. At 82 games, it’s the fourth-most played series in program history, behind only TCU (114 meetings), Texas (108 meetings) and Texas A&M (108). Baylor has also played SMU 82 times.
Baylor has a winning record against the Owls in both Houston (28-20-2) and in Waco (22-10). The Bears have also had a recent run of success in the city of Houston, as Saturday’s win was their third straight in H-Town. They won the Texas Bowl over Vanderbilt at NRG Stadium last December and defeated the Owls, 38-10, at Rice Stadium in 2016.
Baylor’s last loss in Houston came in 2010, in a 38-14 humbling to Illinois in the Texas Bowl.
MOB tweaks Baylor with routine
The Rice Marching Owl Band (MOB), which describes itself as the university’s “infamously irreverent non-marching marching band,” took a shot at Baylor’s LGBTQ stance with its esoteric halftime show.
The band formed the outline of a Bear, performed a Star Wars-like lightsaber battle, then ended its routine by spelling out the word “Pride” while students holding rainbow flags joined in. Baylor has been in the news this year for its denial of a charter for LGBTQ student groups, as it “affirms the biblical understanding of sexuality,” according to an official university statement.
It’s hardly the first time the band has poked fun at its in-state rivals. Last weekend when Rice played Texas, the MOB spelled out “2.89,” a reference to UT’s team grade point average. In Baylor’s last trip to Houston in 2016, the band formed the words “Title IX,” following the fallout from the school’s sexual assault scandal.
Going two different directions
It was certainly a tale of two halves for the Bears.
In the first half, Baylor amassed 326 yards and three touchdowns while collecting 16 first downs. But it was a much different story in the second half as the Bears totaled 101 yards, four first downs and no points.
“For our offense, it was frustrating,” said Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer. “We couldn’t capitalize on a lot of drives. We’ll get it corrected, though. At the moment, it’s obviously a little frustrating not playing too well. But a win’s a win. We’re 3-0 heading into conference.”
Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.