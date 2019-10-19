STILLWATER, Okla. – Maybe this whole Stillwater thing is starting to flow in a different direction for the Baylor Bears.
Following No. 18 Baylor’s 45-27 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday, the Bears have now claimed two of the past three meetings at Boone Pickens Stadium. This, after going 0-for-10 there in Big 12 play from 1996-2013.
Baylor finally broke through in 2015, winning its first game over OSU on the Cowboys’ home turf since 1939 with a 45-35 triumph. The Cowboys exacted a measure of payback in 2017 with a blowout win in Matt Rhule’s debut season, but now it seems like whatever force field the Cowboys possessed has been neutralized.
“I think we were just excited, because when we came here the first time (in 2017), the majority of the guys starting were 18 and 19 years old,” BU quarterback Charlie Brewer said. “Now we’re a more veteran group. So we’ve grown up, we’ve gotten bigger, gotten stronger. We were excited to come give them our best shot.”
Miller draws targeting flag
Chris Miller always plays with a ferocity, an edge. Sometimes it gets him into trouble.
For a second time in three weeks, the senior safety was flagged for targeting and disqualified from a game. Late in the second quarter, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders tried to zip the ball to Tylan Wallace on a slant over the middle, and Miller administered a hit to dislodge the ball. Miller looked to lead with his shoulder, but his head made contact with Wallace’s helmet as the receiver dipped his head.
“I think he tried to lower his pads,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “But at the end of the day, I think the helmet hit the helmet. We might have to talk about doing some different things and start hitting guys low. I don’t want to hit anyone in the knees. We haven’t had a targeting penalty in the past two years and then all of the sudden we’ve had two this year.”
Because he sat out the second half on Saturday, Miller will be available for Baylor’s Oct. 31 home game against West Virginia. Miller also sat out the first half of the Bears’ game with Texas Tech last week.
Against the Cowboys, Miller responded to the call with frustration, sinking to the turf on one knee. But he continued to support his teammates as best he could, Rhule said.
“I was proud of Chris,” Rhule said. “He was really upset, and he came up, stayed in his pads at halftime, and was there for his teammates. … He said, ‘Am I out of the game?’ and I said, ‘You’re out of the game.’ He was upset, but I said, ‘Don’t make this about you,’ and he didn’t.”
Lynch still a SWAT team member
It wasn’t the best game of the year for Baylor’s defensive line. Most of the day, the Bears weren’t able to get much pressure on OSU QB Spencer Sanders.
James Lynch still found a way to make his presence known.
After OSU’s first touchdown of the game, Lynch flung his meaty paw into the air and blocked the PAT attempt of the Cowboys’ Matt Ammendola. It was Lynch’s second block of the season and the third of his career.
It also marked Baylor’s eight kick or punt block in the past 12 games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.