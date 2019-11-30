LAWRENCE, Kan. — With its dominating 61-6 win over Kansas, Baylor will certainly rise in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday.
After jumping from No. 13 to 9 last week, the Bears will move up following No. 5 Alabama’s loss to Auburn and No. 8 Minnesota’s loss to Wisconsin.
But the Bears (11-1, 8-1) will have to beat Oklahoma in Saturday’s 11 a.m. Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington to even have an outside shot at one of the top four spots.
“We’ve just got to play,” said Baylor safety Grayland Arnold. “OU is a good team but it’s about us. We got to get back to the basics, the process and practice hard. We can’t do anything different than what we’ve been doing with our whole process and the whole journey.”
Brewer wins again in LawrenceBaylor quarterback Charlie Brewer is creating a lot of good memories in Lawrence.
In 2017, Brewer started his first game as a freshman and led the Bears to a 38-9 win over the Jayhawks as he threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns. It was Baylor’s first win under Matt Rhule after opening with eight straight losses.
In Saturday’s blowout of the Jayhawks, Brewer hit 13 of 25 for 182 yards and a touchdown in the first half before Gerry Bohanon started the second half.
“I was thinking earlier, just sitting there by myself, it’s kind of cool this was my first start at Baylor and I get a chance to close out the regular season on a positive note,” Brewer said. “This place has been good to me.”
Bears tie record with 11th winWith their 11th win of the season, the Bears tied the 2013 and 2014 Big 12 championship teams for the most wins in school history.
The Bears can break the record with their 12th win by beating Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game or by winning a bowl game. Baylor has come a long way since its 1-11 debut season under Rhule in 2017.
“It’s a tremendous turnaround,” said Baylor running back Trestan Ebner. “Just credit to the guys that I’ve played with since I got here. Everybody just stayed focused and knew we had more to it. Everybody just worked hard and grew together, and it just feels good.”
Zeno sees first actionWith Baylor dominating the game, third-team quarterback Jacob Zeno saw his first action of the season in the second half.
The true freshman hit all three of his passes for 41 yards and ran twice for seven yards, including a one-yard run for the game’s final touchdown with 4:13 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Zeno won’t burn his redshirt due to the NCAA’s rule that allow players four games in a season without burning their redshirt.
“We saw Zeno get in there and make some great throws and Qualan (Jones) got in the end zone,” Rhule said. “This is their redshirt year and they’re scoring touchdowns.”
