Baylor’s quest to be the first set of Bears ever to reach 10-0 will have to wait at least another year.
When No. 10 Oklahoma stunned the No. 12 Bears, 34-31, with a remarkable second-half rally on Saturday at McLane Stadium, it halted Baylor’s overall winning streak at 11 and handled the Bears their first loss of the 2019 season after nine straight wins.
Baylor had been 9-0 once before, in 2013. But another Oklahoma team – the Oklahoma State Cowboys – prevented the Bears from reaching 10-0 that year, too, as the Bears stumbled in Stillwater, 49-17.
Baylor still has a chance to reach 10 wins for the sixth time in school history, and can still make the Big 12 championship game. The Bears will host Texas next week in their home finale before traveling to Kansas on Nov. 30.
Record crowd hits McLane
McLane Stadium’s crowd of 50,223 not only set a record for attendance at the venue, but it made plenty of noise, especially in the first half.
More than 90 minutes before the game, thousands of fans had already taken their seats. By kickoff, they were in full throat. Oklahoma picked up a false start penalty on its first possession of the game, seemingly shaken by the deafening din.
It was the first time Baylor had reached 50,000 in attendance since moving on campus, but the Bears had hit that number seven times at their old home of Floyd Casey Stadium. The school record for attendance for a game in Waco was 51,728 for the Dec. 7, 2013, game against Texas in the final game at Floyd Casey.
Ton of tackles for the Bears
With Oklahoma on the field so much, Baylor’s defenders padded their tackle totals.
Three different Bears finished with double-digit tackles, led by sophomore linebacker Terrel Bernard with 15. Safety Chris Miller, playing for the first time since the West Virginia game after missing last week’s game against TCU, finished with a career-high 13 tackles, including 11 solo stops, and safety Henry Black also had a career-best 12 stops, bettering his old record of eight.
O-line benefits from reinforcements
Baylor’s offensive line got a big boost when left tackle Connor Galvin stepped in on Baylor’s second drive after he had missed the previous four games.
Galvin suffered a lower body injury early in Baylor’s game against Kansas State on Oct. 5 in Manhattan.
Baylor also made another offensive line switch early in the game as senior Sam Tecklenburg switched from guard to center, where he started last season.
The offensive line moves seemed to pay off as the Bears gained 238 first-half yards to open up a 31-10 lead. But they couldn’t move the ball in the second half as they had just 16 plays for 69 yards and failed to score.
