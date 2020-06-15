The Baylor football season opener against Ole Miss in the Advocare Texas Kickoff at Houston’s NRG Stadium has been moved one day later to Sunday, Sept. 6.
The kickoff time and television broadcast channel are TBA. The game is part of a block of Labor Day weekend college football openers airing on ESPN networks.
The Bears are taking their first steps back to normalcy with voluntary strength and conditioning workouts beginning in Waco this week. Baylor plans to return 20 players per day Monday through Thursday for coronavirus testing. Twenty players returned early for injury rehab and all tested negative for COVID-19.
Two new head coaches will make their debut in the game: new Bears chief Dave Aranda and the Rebels' Lane Kiffin.
The Bears are 1-1 all-time at NRG Stadium after beating Vanderbilt, 45-38, there last December. Baylor defeated Ole Miss, 20-10, in the schools' only previous meeting in 1975.
2020 Baylor football schedule
Sept. 6 — vs. Ole Miss (at NRG Stadium, Houston) — TBA
Sept. 12 — Kansas — TBA
Sept. 19 — Incarnate Word — TBA
Sept. 26 — Louisiana Tech — TBA
Oct. 3 — at Oklahoma — TBA
Oct. 15 (Thu.) — at Texas Tech — TBA
Oct. 24 — TCU (homecoming) — TBA
Oct. 31 — at Texas — TBA
Nov. 7 — Oklahoma State — TBA
Nov. 14 — at Iowa State — TBA
Nov. 21 — at West Virginia — TBA
Nov. 28 — Kansas State — TBA
