baylor pratice

Baylor practice will look different for the upcoming season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

The Baylor football season opener against Ole Miss in the Advocare Texas Kickoff at Houston’s NRG Stadium has been moved one day later to Sunday, Sept. 6.

The kickoff time and television broadcast channel are TBA. The game is part of a block of Labor Day weekend college football openers airing on ESPN networks.

The Bears are taking their first steps back to normalcy with voluntary strength and conditioning workouts beginning in Waco this week. Baylor plans to return 20 players per day Monday through Thursday for coronavirus testing. Twenty players returned early for injury rehab and all tested negative for COVID-19.

Two new head coaches will make their debut in the game: new Bears chief Dave Aranda and the Rebels' Lane Kiffin.

The Bears are 1-1 all-time at NRG Stadium after beating Vanderbilt, 45-38, there last December. Baylor defeated Ole Miss, 20-10, in the schools' only previous meeting in 1975.

2020 Baylor football schedule

Sept. 6 — vs. Ole Miss (at NRG Stadium, Houston) — TBA

Sept. 12 — Kansas — TBA

Sept. 19 — Incarnate Word — TBA

Sept. 26 — Louisiana Tech — TBA

Oct. 3 — at Oklahoma — TBA

Oct. 15 (Thu.) — at Texas Tech — TBA

Oct. 24 — TCU (homecoming) — TBA

Oct. 31 — at Texas — TBA

Nov. 7 — Oklahoma State — TBA

Nov. 14 — at Iowa State — TBA

Nov. 21 — at West Virginia — TBA

Nov. 28 — Kansas State — TBA

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments