When Trayvon Bromell blurred across the line like a bullet that June day in 2014, he instantly tilted his head to the scoreboard. It’s a sprinters’ reflex. Finish the race – then look for the time.
The clock read 9.99. Moments later, it adjusted to 9.97.
Bromell was equally jubilant and relieved. He was the national champ, with a legal sub-10-second time to boot, a new world junior record. But even in the euphoria of the moment, he contemplated a much more expansive amount of time that couldn’t be measured with a stopwatch. It was all the time he’d logged on the track to get to that gold medal rush. It was the countless amount of hours invested in him by Baylor sprint coach Michael Ford and the rest of the BU coaching and support staff.
Bromell felt proud. Even more so, he felt grateful.
“It wasn’t even the moment of passing the line and winning as a freshman, it was more like the hard work paid off and that was a statement in its own,” Bromell said. “Not to the world, like, ‘Hey, we did it,’ but to kids coming up. The younger crowd, coming out of middle school and high school, wondering, ‘Is it possible?’ We made that statement that with hard work, it can happen. That’s what I most remember, just my mindset of, ‘You just proved to a lot of people that it doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman coming in, you can win it if you put in the work.’”
If you blinked in the mid-2010s, you might have missed Bromell. He showed off world-class speed during a lickety-split two-year run at Baylor that included that 100-meter NCAA title during the 2014 outdoor season to go with a 200-meter crown in the 2015 indoor campaign. He turned professional after his sophomore season, as one of the country’s most promising young sprinters.
Though he was here and gone in a flash, his legacy endures. It’s that legacy that led to Bromell being selected as Baylor’s Track Athlete of the Decade, a joint venture between Baylor and the Tribune-Herald. Meanwhile, former triple jumper Felix Obi – who brought his own NCAA championship glory to the BU campus – has been tabbed as the Field Performer of the Decade.
Bromell was raised in a single-mother home in St. Petersburg, Florida, and life was rarely easy. That is, except when anyone challenged him to a race. When he was just a youngster, he remembers racing against his friend T.J. Holmes, who became a hurdler at Baylor and the University of Florida. He knew T.J. was pretty fast, so when Bromell left him behind it was kind of a wake-up call.
By high school, Bromell had become one of the top sprinters in the state of Florida. He connected with Baylor early on, before he really blew up on a national level. What Ford remembers most about his first visit in recruiting the young sprinter is that he had to concede to talking to three other athletes at Bromell’s Gibbs High School in St. Pete before getting a chance to visit with Trayvon. “I only had one (scholarship) packet,” Ford recalled, chuckling.
To Bromell, part of his attraction to Baylor centered on the secret of real estate – location, location, location. A lot of his friends figured that he’d end up going to Florida or Florida State. But Bromell wanted to “venture out,” as he put it, and purposefully searched for out-of-state options.
“I was sold after my visit,” Bromell said. “I didn’t have to be excited about the different amenities a lot of schools have, the facilities and things like that. For me, I’m just like, ‘Hey, are you a coach that’s willing to work? Is this a staff that’s willing to put the time and effort in to create something great? If you can promise me that, we can go ahead and sign the papers.’”
After he committed, Bromell gained even more attention when he became the first high school sprinter ever to go under 10 seconds in the 100, clocking a wind-aided 9.99. But he remained hooked on Baylor, and when he arrived on campus in the fall of 2013 he carried the banner of being the program’s most ballyhooed recruit in years.
But he didn’t have the “Big Man on Campus” attitude that some such recruits might possess.
“He always had the ability, but the thing that made him special was that he was always a track rat,” Ford said. “You have guys who play football or basketball that they call a gym rat? He was a track rat. Anytime we videotaped anything, he wanted to watch it.
"I’d often tell kids to check out videos of great sprinters, like a Usain Bolt or Carl Lewis or something. A lot of kids wouldn’t do it, but he’d always get right back to me. Or we might do six block starts and Tray would say, ‘Coach, let’s do three more, I want to get that technique you showed me right.’ His work ethic was impressive, especially for him being that young.”
Bromell revealed bright flashes of his promise in his first indoor season. But he wasn’t completely comfortable either. Like a lot of freshmen, it was his first time competing indoors. He ended up a disappointing 10th in the 60-meter dash at the NCAA Indoor Championships, finishing a hundredth of a second off the pace for the final.
The rest of the country wasn’t gaining, though. When the season flipped to the outdoor campaign, he ran like a man possessed.
“I knew that I wanted to step out during outdoors and make a statement,” Bromell said. “I feel like a lot of people looked at me coming in as the guy who ran the fastest in high school, and he can’t even make it indoors. So I wanted to step outdoors and make a statement like, ‘Hey, I’m here.’”
Here he was, and there he went, and nobody could catch him. Bromell took it to another gear that season. He won the Most Outstanding Performer award at the Texas Relays, becoming the first Baylor athlete to claim the prestigious honor since Michael Johnson 24 years earlier. He went on to win gold in the 100 at the Big 12 and South Central Regional meets.
“It was special,” Baylor head coach Todd Harbour said. “Every time out, you didn’t know what he was going to do. He was just on that roll where it was fun to watch him compete.”
Bromell put on a show-stopping performance at the NCAA meet in Eugene, Oregon. He ran a wind-aided 9.92 in the prelims – drawing “oohs and “aahs” from the Hayward Field crowd – and then blew away the competition with his wind-legal 9.97 in the final.
“I remember sitting up in the stands at Hayward Field, I wanted to sit by myself,” Ford said. “I saw him get out of the blocks and push hard at the start and he was maybe 20 meters in when he started to lift. And I thought, ‘Yeah, I think he’ll win it.’ … I was just so happy for him.”
Bromell added an NCAA title in the 200 during the 2015 indoor season. That championship followed shortly after he false-started in the 60-meter final, once again stirring the coals of his inner fire.
“That shows you the kind of character that he had, to put that one race behind him and immediately come back and run a great time in the 200, one of the fastest times that had been run in the world that year. That was amazing to watch,” Harbour said.
For all his achievements at Baylor – the Big 12 and NCAA titles, the collegiate records, his status as a finalist for the Bowerman Award, college track’s Heisman Trophy – Bromell most cherishes the relationships he built. He grew especially close to Ford and athletic trainer Kevin Robinson, drawing them in to his inner circle.
“I felt comfortable with them because they knew me inside and out,” Bromell said. “Those two individuals have always been there for me, and I’ll honestly always remember that. As well as my friends that I made at Baylor. It’s just the relationships that I made over the years of being there.”
Bromell turned pro after his sophomore year, signing a multi-year contract with New Balance. He continued to train under Ford in Waco, and made the U.S. Olympic Team for the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. Competing against Bolt and the best sprinters in the world, he made the 100-meter final, finishing eighth in a time of 10.06.
What many people didn’t know, though, was that Bromell had been fighting through a painful Achilles injury for more than two months. At least they didn’t know until after he finished his leg for Team USA in the 4x100 relay, when he had to be helped off the track in a wheelchair. He ended up having two surgeries because of the injury, and missed the entire 2018 season after the second time going under the knife.
Bromell is assured that he’s on the comeback trail. He has moved his training base to Jacksonville, where he’s been working under coach Rana Reider alongside other top American sprinters like Andre De Grasse, Omar McLeod and Nia Ali. He fully intends to be on the track when the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Olympics take place in 2021.
How does he know? Well, he doesn’t, not for certain. But he walks in faith.
“Without my faith I wouldn’t be nothing, to be honest with you,” Bromell said. “My faith is why I was able to reach the level that I achieved. It’s also the reason I’m getting back into form – it’s because of my faith. I wouldn’t be Trayvon Bromell without God.”
He’s had plenty of days of frustration. He has spent more days than he could have ever wished sitting in a doctor’s office. That hasn’t squashed his hope.
“It was a journey and it still tends to be one,” Bromell said. “But I can honestly say I’m 100 percent back. I’m definitely healthy. I don’t feel no pain nowhere. We’re just building now.”
Harbour called Bromell “a great representative of Baylor” not only because of his NCAA titles, but because of the way he has already overcome adversity in his life. That steadfastness of spirit will be what helps him get back on top, Harbour said.
“Achilles are tough, and they’re hard to come back from, and you have to get the right surgeries,” Harbour said. “So Trayvon has had to battle again. But that’s who he is. He’s a battler, he’s a fighter, but he’ll come back. In time, I guarantee you he’ll come back and be one of our top sprinters in the U.S.”
Field Athlete of the Decade:
Felix Obi
For a split-second, Stacey Smith was convinced something was wrong. The Baylor jumps coach was driving Felix Obi and his father Emmanuel to the airport in Austin after their official visit when Emmanuel said, “Felix, don’t you have something you want to say to Coach Stacey?”
“I was like, ‘Felix, what’s wrong? Did anything happen?’ I can’t pull over, I’m on (Interstate) 35, driving,” Smith said.
Turned out it was good news. Obi told Smith that he was committing to Baylor, then he rolled over and went to sleep. The rest of the drive was a delightful one for Smith, and the marriage between Obi and Baylor couldn’t have been much more successful, highlighted by an NCAA triple jump title in the 2014 indoor season. In doing so, he joined Smith in an exclusive club, as the only Baylor athletes ever to win a national title in the triple jump. She won the 1999 NCAA outdoor title.
Obi’s parents grew up in Nigeria before moving to the United States before he was born. They lived in Tyler, Texas, when he came bouncing into the world in 1994, then moved to the entire opposite side of the state four years later, settling in El Paso.
Felix’s first love was basketball, though he did appreciate the high jump. His two sisters used to tie a shoestring across their room and jump over it, and Felix enjoyed getting in on the fun.
It wasn’t until he was a teenager that he carved out his niche as a long jumper and triple jumper. The triple jump appealed to his studious nature, with its somewhat complex phases. It seemed that there was always something new to learn.
“I started to find that fascinating, and every time I would learn something I would improve a lot. The possibilities of what I could jump were endless at that point,” Obi said.
Leaps and bounds of improvement followed. In Obi’s junior year at El Paso’s Franklin High School, he didn’t lose a single meet, finishing the season off with a Class 5A state title.
Smith had tapped El Paso for some top-notch triple jump talent before, signing Jessica Ubanyionwu out of the West Texas city in 2008. Ubanyionwu was a multi-time All-American who placed sixth at the 2011 NCAA Indoors. Smith saw similar promise in Obi. And what Obi saw in Baylor was the heart of its staff and students.
“I’m big on family. I love my family so much,” Obi said. “When I went on that visit, my dad came on the visit, and Baylor sold me on the aspect that everything was family-oriented. It definitely was when I came there. My dad loved that it was a Christian school. He was more sold than I was, but I didn’t have any negatives on it. He was so excited, and that made me excited. I was just all-in at that point.”
Obi certainly looked right at home as a freshman. He became the first Baylor athlete in program history to win the Big 12 indoor title in the triple jump, setting a school record in the process. He went on to finish sixth at the NCAA Indoors, and rewrote the school record book at six different meets during the outdoor season.
In his sophomore year of 2014, he experienced one of the most exhilarating and anxiety-inducing days of his life at the NCAA Indoor Championships. His family all made the trip to watch him compete in Albuquerque, N.M., even his mother Maryann, who always was a bundle of nerves whenever she watched Felix compete.
On his initial jump at the NCAA meet, Obi popped off “probably the best jump of my life” with two caveats. One, he scratched by a mere centimeter. And two, his knee pulsed with pain.
Obi’s second jump was a legal one, and he soared to a new school record of 54-51/4. When he got up out of the pit, however, Smith knew something was amiss.
“He came over limping, and I said, ‘Felix, what is going on?’” Smith said. “He said, ‘Coach, my knee hurts.’”
Coach and athlete quickly agreed to sit on that mark and hope that it held up as good enough to win. It brought some nerve-wracking moments over the course of the rest of the event. While Obi sat, Smith paced. When all was said and done, Obi’s distance turned out to be the best of the day, and gave Baylor its first NCAA title in the event since Smith won the women’s national title 15 years earlier.
“I was like, if anything happens – before anything happens – I’ve got to put one out there,” Obi said. “I was able to, and even though I was hurt afterwards I still wouldn’t do anything differently. That feeling was something I’ll never forget, really.”
The casualty, of course, was his knee, which had suffered torn cartilage. He missed the entire outdoor season.
“It was definitely humbling. I remember I couldn’t do anything. I felt helpless,” Obi said.
He learned to take joy in the baby steps. He worked his way back, and closed his time at Baylor with strong seasons in both 2015 and ’16, including sweeping the Big 12 titles as a junior and bettering his outdoor school record as a senior. He found a kindred spirit in Smith, who was as much confidante as coach.
“I loved Coach Stacey – that was my mama away from home,” Obi said. “That’s what I called her. She always challenged me to be the best person that I could be, and I always appreciated that. She brought a lot out of me. Every practice I was always trying to make her happy, make her proud.”
Obi, 25, still communicates with Smith regularly. Sometimes it’s even about jumping. Yes, he hasn’t stopped flying down the runway, as he hopes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics for his parents’ native Nigeria in 2021.
Obi teaches at Midway High School, which keeps his daily schedule jammed, so he rises at 3:30 a.m. to get in his jumping workouts in the darkness of early morning. He also still stays in touch with his old Baylor teammates. He said that’s what he appreciates most about his time with the Bears.
“All the friends that I made and the connections I kept,” Obi said. “If you go back to the people my age who came in around when I did, you’ll see that we’re all still very, very close friends. Most of the moves we make now are kind of like based off each other and we help each other still. So I appreciate that, and that’s the family aspect I was looking for. I made some lifelong friends along the way.”
Here’s a rundown of the rest of the All-Decade first team:
Marcus Boyd: One of the most successful relay runners in Baylor history, Boyd ran anchor leg on two silver-winning NCAA 4x400 relay teams indoors in 2010 and 2011. He also competed on NCAA championship 4x400 teams in both 2008 and 2009. Individually, he was an NCAA qualifier in the open 400.
George Caddick: A Brit who towered like Big Ben on the track, Caddick zipped to Big 12 gold in the 400 in the 2015 indoor and 2017 outdoor seasons. He was also a multi-time Big 12 champ and All-American in the 4x400 relay.
Chris Gowell: Native of South Wales remains one of Baylor’s fastest half-milers in history, as only Terril Davis ranks ahead of him in the school record books. Gowell placed fourth nationally in the 800 in 2009 with a 1:46.88 clocking, and also holds the school record at the 1,000-meter distance.
Wil London: “Little Wil” did some big things at his hometown university. London swept through the Big 12, winning the conference 400-meter title outdoors for four straight years, joining Darold Williamson as the only BU sprinters ever to do so. He holds the indoor school record at 45.16, and is fourth all-time in BU history outdoors at 44.47. He closed his career out by finishing third nationally at the 2019 outdoor meet in Austin.
Woodrow Randall: When Randall blazed to a time of 10.11 in the 100 in 2011, it set a new BU school record. (That mark has since been surpassed by Trayvon Bromell, Everett Walker and Maxwell Willis.) Randall also dazzled as an All-American in both the 60-meter dash and the 4x100 relay.
Desmine Hilliard: A standout football player for the Bears as well, Hilliard inked his name into the Baylor record books in the discus. He threw 194-0 in 2013 and garnered All-America honors that year.
