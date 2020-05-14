The Baylor men’s golf team has hired former Bears player Mikkel Bjerch-Andresen as assistant coach, the program announced on Thursday.
Bjerch-Andresen, who played for Baylor from 2012-15, joins the Bears after spending the last three seasons as assistant coach at Texas Tech, including the last two years as associate head coach.
He replaces Ryan Blagg, who was announced Wednesday as the new head coach at Louisville following eight years as Baylor’s assistant.
“We are so excited to welcome Mikkel back to the Baylor men’s golf program,” Baylor head coach Mike McGraw said. “He was a terrific representative of the university when he was a student-athlete, and I believe he will also make tremendous contributions as a coach.”
In his three years at Texas Tech, Bjerch-Andresen coached five All-Americans. He helped lead the Red Raiders to a win at the 2019 Big 12 Match Play Championship.
Bjerch-Andresen assisted in guiding the Red Raiders to a third-place finish in the stroke-play portion of the 2018 NCAA Championship, advancing to eight-team match play for the second time in program history.
Bjerch-Andresen was a four-year letterwinner for the Bears from 2012 through 2015, playing his first three seasons under Greg Priest and his senior year under McGraw. He finished his career with a 73.79 scoring average, which ranked as the 10th-best mark in program history at the time. His 124 career rounds played were 11th-most in school history at the time of his graduation and currently ranks 13th on the all-time list.
He graduated from Baylor in 2015 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in economics.
