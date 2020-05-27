Baylor senior golfer Cooper Dossey was on the verge of finishing his college career with a flourish this spring before the response to the coronavirus shut down NCAA sports.
Dossey had battled through injuries and helped the Bears reach the NCAA Championships three times already in his career. Everything was lining up as the spring began.
“Our team got off to a pretty good start this spring,” Dossey said. “Individually, I felt really good and I was super bummed when it all ended. To be honest, I’ve never felt so in control of my golf game than I did this year overall. I was coming off two good finishes at Arizona and then in Cabo. I thought that our team had a good chance to make a run.”
For Dossey to feel that confident in his game speaks volumes. During his first three years at Baylor, he won three individual titles, helped Baylor reach the NCAA Championships three times and owns the second-best career scoring average in program history (71.58) behind only 2016 PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker (71.55).
When the Trib sports staff and Baylor Athletic Communications joined forces to pick all-decade teams in all of the school’s sports, it was agreed that any athlete who would’ve finished his or her career this spring would be eligible. Then, when the NCAA allowed spring sports senior athletes the chance to retain eligibility for the 2020-21 school year, it meant that some all-decade team members could potentially be back in a Bears uniform next season.
Dossey is the first Baylor athlete to earn Player of the Decade honors with one more encore season remaining.
Although he admitted he’s disappointed that the 2020 run got cut short, he sees a real opportunity ahead of the Bears.
“This year is going to be a lot different from previous years because we have a lot of depth,” Dossey said. “All 12 guys are going to have a reasonable chance to make the lineup and that’s really, really dangerous in college golf. All our team needs is some belief. On paper we will be one of the best teams in college golf.”
Baylor coach Mike McGraw has seen Dossey grow from a dynamic freshman into a real team leader.
Dossey said as a freshman he had to learn the team concept at the college level. Although he played on three Class 5A state champions during his high school career at Austin Vandegrift, there was more to grasp in NCAA play.
“The senior leadership was there (in the 2016-17 season),” Dossey said. “We had Hunter Shattuck and Matthew Perrine and they led me very well. I was a pretty immature person on the golf course. I didn’t really know how to play golf golf. I just kind of hit my ball around and tried to get it in the hole. They really taught me how to control my emotions. I think without Matthew and Hunter, I wouldn’t be in the position I am today.”
While the upperclassmen might have helped Dossey’s approach on the course, his game was college-ready as a freshman.
McGraw said it’s the goal of the Bears’ program to bring in players that are high-ranked junior golfers and ready to compete at the highest level as soon as they arrive on campus. But from that standpoint, Dossey was one of Baylor’s first to have that pedigree.
He came to the Bears as the No. 8 player in the nation and the top in Texas according to the Golfweek rankings. To add to that, McGraw said he attacked the game with rare enthusiasm.
“I’m not going to say he’s as talented as Seve Ballesteros, but he plays the game the same way,” McGraw said. “He plays the game with that kind of fire and excitement and energy. He wants to hit shots that nobody else hits. When he hits a terrible approach shot and gets in an ugly spot, he’s not angry like most guys or deflated like most guys because they’re getting ready to make a bogey. He’s like, ‘Oh my god, think of how good this par is going to be.’ He plays that way.”
Dossey earned third-team All-American distinction from Golfweek as a freshman when he helped Baylor earn a No. 1 national ranking and reach match play at the NCAA Championships in 2017.
But then a series of wrist injuries slowed down his progress through his sophomore and junior campaigns. Dossey said he was hesitant to hit certain shots because he didn’t want to aggravate the injury.
Finally, last summer, the wrist healed and Dossey gained a new perspective on the game.
“I had a little mental switch,” he said. “In previous years, in my individual tournaments, I’d come to each tournament with the mindset of I’m just going to try to make the cut and see what happens after that. Oddly enough, I found myself finishing right around the cut after the second round. Even in college events, my mindset was to have a good tournament and I guess you could say a good tournament is top 30. Last summer, I kind of told myself, ‘I’m going to go to each tournament to win.’ I heard an interview from Brooks Koepka about how he switched his mindset. Tiger (Woods) talks a lot about that.”
Dossey’s mental shift resulted in him posting a 69.72 scoring average in six tournaments before the shutdown.
“I think he turned everything up a notch and he’s been a very, very professional player since then,” McGraw said. “He’s been an incredible team captain and leader on this team, along with Colin Kober.”
Like a lot of athletes, the coronavirus shutdown has Dossey thinking about what’s possible almost as much as what might’ve been.
For the second-time senior and Baylor Men’s Golf Player of the Decade, there’s good reason to believe the best is yet to come.
“I’m super excited to be the Player of the Decade, but what’s more important to me are the team victories and being a part of the team at Baylor,” Dossey said. “A lot of people don’t get to say that they played five years of college golf, so I’m pumped to be back and have another chance to win a national championship.”
