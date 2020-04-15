A regulation basketball court is always 94 feet in length. A football field spans 100 yards. Whether you travel to California or Connecticut, a tennis court will measure 78 feet long.
Cross country is different. The venues are snowflakes, individual and unique. Even two courses of the same length will vary greatly in the layout. A runner must also adjust to the weather conditions and the pace set by the field.
All that said, the great runners carry the same mindset every time out.
“Since we probably race once a week or maybe every other week, twice a month, the mindset was fairly similar from the standpoint of, I know I have to cover 8K or 10K depending on the course length,” said former Baylor runner Brad Miles. “And by the end of it I know I’m going to give my all for my team. So that’s definitely the mindset of each and every race. If I got to the end of the race and knew I gave everything I had out there for my team, then I accomplished what I came in to do.”
Miles attacked each and every mile with that same gusto during his cross country and track career at Baylor from 2010-14. He poured all of himself onto the course every race day, and that spunk and persistence led to numerous honors. The latest arrived this week, some six years after he graduated, when Miles was selected as the Runner of the Decade for Baylor men’s cross country.
As a young boy in Pennsylvania, Miles initially gravitated to the soccer pitch. He played midfielder, and had the energy to run all day. But he didn’t use that endurance to run actual races until middle school, when he found track and field by sheer surprise.
“I got into middle school and one of my friends signed me up for the track team without me knowing,” Miles recalled, chuckling. “I got a little slip saying that there’s a track meeting and this is the room that I should go to. So I ended up joining the meeting and the coach there liked my last name of Miles and told me that I was going to be a miler. So, from there on I was always a distance runner.”
The sport fit Miles like a pair of custom-made running shoes. He dropped soccer altogether by his sophomore year of high school. In 2009, he won state in cross country for North Penn High School, becoming his program’s first state champion since 1980. He was also named Pennsylvania’s Gatorade Cross Country Athlete of the Year that year, and won the Foot Locker Northeast Regional, as the state’s first winner of that prestigious event since 1989.
In the 21st century, he’s one of the most decorated men’s cross country runners Baylor has ever signed.
“Brad had the drive we were always looking for in our athletes,” Baylor associate head coach Jon Capron said. “What’s neat about Brad is that he was looking for a Christian school and he really didn’t know that Baylor existed. Once he started talking to us, we were like, ‘This could really work out in a big way.’”
Miles said he was hunting for a Christian school in the south that could provide excellent academics and athletics, while maintaining a “small-town, family feel.” He said that he looked at a few colleges in North Carolina and Tennessee when a friend from Pennsylvania who had just wrapped up his first year at Baylor suggested coming to Waco.
“So he connected me with the coaches there,” Miles said. “I was fortunate enough to visit, and I was brought down during homecoming weekend, which is a fairly good weekend for a recruit to come down. After that visit, I was definitely sold on it.”
Miles enrolled at Baylor in the fall of 2010. He turned in a productive freshman season that included a pair of top-10 finishes. But that was just the appetizer for the main course to come. Miles dutifully pushed and stretched himself to improve, and the results showed.
“Brad was a big recruit for me,” Capron said. “His willingness to do all he could do for the team was evident, and was represented in the way he raced. He had a motor, and he pulled the team along with him.”
Miles said Baylor taught him how to be a good teammate – how to encourage and motivate his fellow runners, guys he calls “lifelong friends” today. But that was far from the only lesson he carried away.
“I also learned … how to be coachable in all seasons of life. Having Cap as the coach there at Baylor, definitely someone you can instantly trust with not only your running career but also with life stuff,” Miles said. “Just learning how to be coachable during that season and how to really rely on and trust a good coaching staff.”
All those lessons crystallized with a sparkling senior season in 2013. Miles topped Baylor in each of the team’s six meets, including a victory at the four-mile North Texas Invitational. In the always-hypercompetitive NCAA South Central Regionals, he clocked 31:07.02 over the 10,000-meter course for a 23rd-place finish, providing Baylor’s first all-region showing since 2010.
Casual sports fans probably don’t fully understand the meat grinder nature of the regional and national cross country meets.
“The closest sports analogy in terms of the parity of it that I can think of is March Madness,” Capron said. “There are good people everywhere.”
After Baylor, Miles got married and eventually moved to Colorado. He and his wife Jessica have a 10-week-old son, Maxwell, who has brought a new level of joy to life.
“It’s been a blast,” Miles said. “What’s neat is that we’re past the two-month mark, so getting a little more sleep these days. Definitely starting to get more engagement with him as well. Tons of smiles throughout the day, and just a very happy, content little dude.”
Life really hasn’t slowed down for Miles since leaving college. A business major at Baylor, he works as a sales rep for a software company based out of Toronto, Canada, in addition to starting up his own business roughly a year ago. He also spent several years as a pro triathlete and is a multi-time winner of TriWaco. Last year he competed in three half-Ironman races and qualified for the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in France.
Miles said he’s taking a slight break from the triathlon world to focus on fatherhood. But he can’t imagine tapping the brakes on running altogether.
“Triathlon takes up a lot of time, so knowing that a kid was on the way I definitely wanted to stay active and enjoy the outdoors, but couldn’t commit to the training that triathlon takes on,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll get back to it at some point, but right now I’m just enjoying running, because you can get a good workout in an hour. Four hours on your bike on the weekend, just can’t spend that precious time away from family at this point.”
Here’s a look at the rest of the All-Decade team for Baylor cross country:
Eric Anderson: Nashville product scored in all 24 of his career meets and was Baylor’s top runner in 14 of them. As a junior in 2016, Anderson had two third-place finishes.
J.R. Hardy: Long strider proved to be steady scorer for Bears from 2012-15. His best season came in 2013, when he charged to a pair of top-15 efforts and a 51st-place finish at the Big 12 meet, where he recorded a season-best 8K time of 25:13.40. He also placed 26th at the 2015 regional meet, only one spot out of all-region honors.
Robbie Knorr: Baylor’s top runner at all five 2010 meets, Knorr earned all-region recognition that season, finishing 18th at the South Central meet. He also led the Bears in each of the five meets in 2009, including a win at the Bear Twilight Invitational.
Devin Meyrer: A prep standout in Missouri, Meyrer twice raced to all-Big 12 and all-region finishes, finishing just one spot away from qualifying for the NCAA meet in 2017. He was the first BU runner since Bo Price (2003-06) to earn multiple all-region honors in his career. Meyrer transferred to Michigan for his final two seasons.
Jordan West: A dependable scorer who hailed from the same high school as Meyrer, West won the Bear Twilight Invitational in 2017 and finished third at the Ken Garland Invite that same season. The year before he was fifth at that same meet, helping the Bears win the team title. He also had a solid 30th-place showing at the regional meet in 2016.
Brandon White: Georgia native finished 33rd at the 2010 South Central Regionals, second on the team only to all-region performer Robbie Knorr. That finish was the eighth-best showing by a BU runner at the regional meet on the decade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.