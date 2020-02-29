AMES, Iowa – The Baylor track and field team closed out the Big 12 Indoor Championships with no conference titles on Saturday, but several all-conference and medal performances.
Baylor’s best finish of the day came in the last race, where the men’s 4x400 relay took second in a time of 3:07.05, behind champion TCU (3:06.90). The Bears had the lead going into the anchor, but the Frogs’ Derrick Mokaleng ran down BU’s Howard Fields III with a split time of 45.47 seconds to Fields’ 46.03. Also running on BU’s foursome were Maxwell Willis, Matthew Moorer and Ryan Croson.
Iowa State won the men’s team title with 137 points, 10 ahead of Texas Tech, while Texas claimed the women’s Big 12 team crown with a dominant 180-point showing. Baylor’s men finished seventh overall, highlighted by KC Lightfoot’s second straight Big 12 title in the pole vault, and the women were eighth.
Fields gathered a bronze in the men’s 400. He clocked in at 46.72 to come in third behind UT’s Jonathan Jones (45.90) and TCU’s Mokaleng (46.11).
On the women’s side, BU’s best effort on the final day of the meet came from junior Morgan Stewart in the 600-yard run. Stewart clocked a season-best 1:20.90 to cross the line in third, behind only Texas freshman Brooke Jaworski (1:19.14) and Texas Tech freshman Sylvia Schulz (1:20.90).
Next up for Baylor will be the NCAA Indoor Championships March 13-14 in Albuquerque, N.M. The Bears’ national qualifiers consist of Lightfoot in the men’s pole vault, the men’s 4x400 relay team, Tuesdi Tidwell in the women’s pole vault and Alex Madlock in the women’s triple jump.
