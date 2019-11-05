The Baylor men’s tennis team will send three singles players and two doubles teams to the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships starting Wednesday in Newport Beach, Calif.
Sven Lah, the No. 44-ranked singles player in the country, earned an automatic bid by winning the ITA Texas Regional. He’ll be joined by Adrian Boitan and Matias Soto, who garnered at-large bids into the singles draw.
The teams of Lah and Constantin Frantzen and Soto and Ryan Dickerson will represent Baylor in the doubles draw.
