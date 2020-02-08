The Baylor men’s tennis team made short work of Penn, closing out four points quickly on the way to a lopsided victory on Saturday night at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
The Baylor doubles teams of Constantin Frantzen and Sven Lah, Ryan Dickerson and Matias Soto and Finn Bass and Sebastian Nothhaft swept their matches for the initial point.
Frantzen and Lah won 6-1 and Dickerson and Soto posted a dominating 6-0 victory to clinch the doubles point. Then Bass and Nothhaft finished off the landslide with a 6-3 win.
Finn Bass secured Baylor’s dual match victory by defeating Penn’s Jonah Jurick, 6-3, 6-4 on the No. 6 singles court. That was the Bears’ third of five straight-sets victories in singles play.
Baylor’s Lah cruised past Edoardo Graziani, 6-2, 6-1, on the No. 2 singles court. Dickerson finished off Aditya Gupta, 6-3, 6-0, in the No. 4 slot. Soto defeated Kevin Zhu, 6-2, 6-4, and Alex Garcia ousted Dmitry Shatalin, 6-4, 6-3.
Only the No. 5 singles court saw a three-set match. Baylor’s Frantzen and Penn’s Harsh Parikh were battling through a third-set tie breaker at press time.
Baylor improved to 7-1 this season and 7-0 on its home court. The Bears season continues at the ITA Indoor National Championships starting Friday in Madison, Wis.
