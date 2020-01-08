The Oracle/Intercollegiate Tennis Association preseason rankings slotted the Baylor men’s team at No. 5 to start the season.

Baylor is the second-highest Big 12 team in the preseason rankings as Texas grabbed the No. 2 spot.

The Bears were No. 11 in the preseason rankings a year ago, heading into a 25-6 campaign in which they reached the NCAA national quarterfinals.

