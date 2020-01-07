The Big 12 men’s tennis coaches tabbed Baylor as the favorite to win the conference this spring, the conference announced on Tuesday.
This marks the first time Baylor has been picked to win the Big 12 since the preseason poll began at the start of the 2012 season.
Baylor and Texas each received three first-place votes, but the Bears got the nod on overall points. TCU was picked third, followed by Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.
The Bears finished tied for second in 2019 with a 3-2 conference record and then defeated Texas to win the Big 12 tournament.
Baylor returns four players from the team that advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals last spring.
The Bears open the spring schedule with a doubleheader against Boise State and Texas-Arlington on Jan. 18 at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.