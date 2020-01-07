The Big 12 men’s tennis coaches tabbed Baylor as the favorite to win the conference this spring, the conference announced on Tuesday.

This marks the first time Baylor has been picked to win the Big 12 since the preseason poll began at the start of the 2012 season.

Baylor and Texas each received three first-place votes, but the Bears got the nod on overall points. TCU was picked third, followed by Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

The Bears finished tied for second in 2019 with a 3-2 conference record and then defeated Texas to win the Big 12 tournament.

Baylor returns four players from the team that advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals last spring.

The Bears open the spring schedule with a doubleheader against Boise State and Texas-Arlington on Jan. 18 at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

