The Baylor men’s tennis team hosts a pair of matches on Saturday at Hurd Tennis Center.
The Bears, who are ranked No. 26 this week after winning one match and losing two last weekend at the ITA Team Indoor National Championships, will play Omaha at 1:30 p.m., and Grand Canyon at 6 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the matches will be at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
The Bears (8-3) enter the weekend with a 23-match home winning streak after posting a 7-0 sweep over Penn on Feb. 8. BU is 7-0 at home this season and has outscored opponents by a 40-4 margin.
Baylor is facing Omaha for the first time in program history while the Bears hold a 2-0 all-time record over Grand Canyon.
Baylor has four singles players and two doubles teams in the latest ITA rankings — No. 30 Sven Lah, No. 60 Matias Soto, No. 93 Constantin Frantzen and No. 122 Adrian Boitan were listed in singles while Lah and Frantzen were No. 9 and Soto and Ryan Dickerson came in at No. 23 in doubles.
