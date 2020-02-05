The Baylor men’s tennis team continues its nonconference slate with a home match versus Wake Forest at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The Bears (5-1), slotted at No. 5 in the current ITA rankings, are coming off their first loss of the season at Arkansas on Saturday. Baylor won the doubles point in that match, but the Razorbacks claimed three-set battles in the Nos. 2 and 3 singles matches on their way to a 4-3 victory.

Baylor is 5-0 at home this season as it prepares to host its first ranked opponent of this campaign in No. 6 Wake Forest. The Bears come into Thursday’s match with a 21-match home win streak and have won nine straight matches against ranked opponents in that span.

The Demon Deacons (5-0) are also playing their first match against a ranked opponent this season.

The match is being promoted as a “Wimbledon Whiteout” where fans are encouraged to wear white. Free Wimbledon-themed T-shirts will be given to the first 200 fans in the stands.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments