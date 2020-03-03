The Baylor men’s tennis team will face Valparaiso at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The Bears (11-3) are hosting “Faith and Family Night”, and the first 100 fans will receive a free Baylor water bottle. In case of inclement weather, the match will be moved to the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor enters the match with a 25-match home win streak after posting 7-0 sweeps over Omaha and Grand Canyon on Feb. 22. BU is 9-0 at home this season and has outscored opponents by a 54-4 margin.

Baylor, which came in at No. 27 in the latest ITA rankings released on Tuesday, is facing Valparaiso for the first time in program history.

