The Baylor men’s tennis team, ranked No. 5 in the ITA preseason poll, will host Gonzaga, New Mexico and Louisville in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend on Saturday and Sunday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
Top-seeded Baylor (3-0) will play No. 4 seed Gonzaga in the opening round at 3 p.m. Saturday. That match will follow No. 2 seed Louisville versus No. 3 New Mexico at 11 a.m.
The winners of the two first-round matches advance to Sunday’s championship at 3 p.m., while the two losing teams will square off in a consolation match Sunday at 11 a.m.
Baylor is one of 15 men's host sites around the country for the Kick-Off Weekend. The ITA National Team Indoor Championship will then be held Feb. 14-17, 2020, in Madison, Wis.
The Bears have competed in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend in nine of the 11 years of its existence, winning all 18 matches and advancing to the national event each year.
